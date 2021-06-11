Tour News: Chris Thile, Goo Goo Dolls, Unleash the Archers, Pinknic fest, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

CHRIS THILE

Chris Thile just released Laysongs, his first completely solo vocal/mandolin album, and will support it on tour this fall. Dates kick off October 3 in Nashville and hits Cincinnati, Flint, Skokie, Tarrytown, Charleston (SC), Durham, Atlanta, Houston and more. Chris also has a few dates this summer, including the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Montgomery, NY (City Winery Hudson Valley on 6/27) and more. Head here for all dates and stream Laysongs below:

GOO GOO DOLLS

Goo Goo Dolls will be on the road with Blue October this summer, including stops in Salt Lake City (the tour kickoff on 7/26), Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Cleveland, the NYC-area (PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/13) Boston, Philly, Jacksonville, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles (The Greek on 9/2) and more. All dates are here.

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS

Vancouver power metal band Unleash the Archers will be on tour in September with Aether Realm and Seven Kingdoms, including stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Providence, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 9/8), Baltimore, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Denver, Albuquerque, Los Angeles (1720 on 9/22), San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and more.

PINKNIC 2021 LINEUP

Pinknick Fest, which celebrates everyone's favorite wine that falls somewhere between red and white, happens Labor Day Weekend (9/4 & 9/5) at Governors Island in NYC. This year's music lineup is headlined by Fat Joe and also features performances from Dombresky, Masego, Pnau, Sofi Tucker, Adeline, Juan Maclean & Nancy Whang, and The Frenchies. Head here for tickets and more info.

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

Ska/punk/etc lifers Streetlight Manifesto haven't released a new album in eight years, but they're still active and they're playing some shows this year, starting with Punk Rock Bowling, followed by four headlining shows in the Northeast.

DR DOG

Dr. Dog recently announced what they say is their last tour, writing, "It's important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don't know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we're announcing now, which is going to rule." They've now expanded that tour, adding additional dates in multiple cities, including Philadelphia, NYC, Austin, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle.

CURRENT 93

Current 93, the long-running and prolific “Hallucinatory Patripassianist rock group" led by David Tibet, were supposed to play their first NYC shows in over 10 years last April but those didn't happen thanks to the pandemic. They were rescheduled for March of this year, which didn't happen either, but they're now set for Halloween Weekend, 2022. "We are OverMoon to announce the rescheduled C93 Channellings at Lovely Warsaw in Brooklyn, NYC," say the group. "These days and dates are FarFarAway, as Slade sang in one of my favourite singles, but at last we will come and PickNick with NYC’s TrickNicks… SeeYouThen / AmenAmen."