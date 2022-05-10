Tour news: Chvrches, Superdrag, Kevin Morby, Bob Mould, The Waterboys, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CHVRCHES

Chvrches have announced more tour dates for their Screen Violence tour, which includes stops in Austin, New Orleans, NYC (Brooklyn Mirage on 8/3), RIchmond, Boston, Denver, North Adams, Phoenix, L.A., Seattle Vancouver, Boise, and more. Head here for all dates.

THE WATERBOYS

The Waterboys just released new album All Souls Hill, and will begin their North American acoustic tour this week. They've added more dates since our last posting, including Franklin, TN, Woodstock, and Wilmington, DE. They've also got two NYC shows: May 16 at Gramercy Theater and May 18 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are here, and you can listen to the new album below:

WILCO

Wilco's new double album Cruel Country is out at the end of the month, and they've just announced new North American tour dates.

SUPERDRAG

Nineties-era power-pop indie rock band Superdrag have announced their first show in 12 years. They'll be at Knoxville, TN's Second Bell festival this fall (September 30 & October 1), "playing an OG set from our first wave of material." Superdrag are headlining alongside Big Boi. Word is they're working on new material, too.

BOB MOULD

Bob Mould picks back up his solo electric tour this Friday in Newton, NJ, kicking off a string of Northeast dates with Jawbox's J. Robbins that also includes stops in Philly, Long Island, Woodstock, and more. After UK/EU dates this summer, Bob will be back for shows in the South in October. Head here for all dates.

SAETIA

NYC screamo legends Saetia will reunite for a hometown show, with proceeds benefiting trans rights

THE BURNING PARIS

Boston post-rock band The Burning Paris are back for the first time in two decades, with a Starflyer 59 cover, upcoming shows, and a new record in the works.

ACL FEST 2022

Austin's ACL Fest has announced the lineups for its two 2022 weekends.

KEVIN MORBY

Kevin Morby's new album This is a Photograph is out this Friday, and to celebrate, he'll be in NYC for a free in-store at Rough Trade at 5 PM on Friday. He'll be back this fall as part of his North American tour, playing Webster Hall on October 26. Check out his full schedule here.

JENNY LEWIS

Jenny Lewis says she’ll play ”some songs of yore and some new ones too!” on the road in September.

STELLA DONNELLY

Australian indie musician Stella Donnelly has announced her sophomore album, Flood, due August 26 via Secretly Canadian, and she'll tour it this fall.

JULIA JACKLIN

Speaking of Australian indie musicians, Julia Jacklin also announced her new album and a tour.

CAVE-IN

Cave In's anticipated new album Heavy Pendulum arrives next week, and they've just announced a tour with Author & Punisher.

ELECTRONICON 3 (GEORGE CLANTON, WASHED OUT, MORE)

Knockdown Center in Queens is hosting Electronicon 3 on August 20, featuring sets from George Clanton, Washed Out, Neon Indian, Small Black, Saint Pepsi, Pictureplane, and lots more. Check out the full lineup here:

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

José González has been on the road supporting last year's Local Valley, and he’s added a new run of North American dates with Madi Diaz, Anjimile, and Sam Burton.

THE CULT / BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB / ZOLA JESUS

The “We Own the Night“ tour unites three generations of goth-leaning artists: The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and Zola Jesus.

VILE CREATURE / SUNROT

Prosthetic Records labelmates Vile Creature and Sunrot have announced a tour for this summer.

BLOODBATH POSTPONE TOUR

Swedish death metal supergroup Bloodbath (members of Opeth, Katatonia, and Paradise Lost) were set to start their North American tour around their appearance at Maryland Deathfest later this month with a show in Brooklyn, but they've had to postpone it due to visa issues.

MARYLAND DEATHFEST

In addition to losing Bloodbath, Maryland Deathfest announced that another headliner, Dismember, has had to cancel and that Demolition Hammer and Autopsy have been added.