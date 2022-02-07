Tour news: Circa Survive, Opeth / Mastodon, Deafheaven, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CIRCA SURVIVE

Circa Survive have canceled their Blue Sky Noise tour with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo:

There are multiple factors at play here but most pressingly Anthony is currently struggling with a mental health crisis and unable to be on tour at this time. A focus on self and family is of the utmost importance right now therefore postponing or rescheduling any further doesn’t feel like the right thing to do. We're absolutely devastated over this and feel awful for everyone it affects. We hope you will accept our most sincere apologies and regrets with this news and the last minute nature of this announcement. We look forward to better days where we can celebrate overcoming these hardships together.

DEAFHEAVEN

Deafheaven's tour starts soon, and while it's still on, there have been some changes to their schedule. Due to capacity restrictions in Canada, they've replaced their Montreal and Toronto shows with new dates in Hamden, CT and Buffalo, NY (The Vancouver show is still on, though). The NYC stop of the tour is at Warsaw on March 8. All dates are here.

NINE INCH NAILS

After cancelling all their 2021 shows due to Covid, Nine Inch Nails have now announced 2022 tour dates, including two nights at Red Rocks, Berkeley's Greek Theatre, festivals stops at Atlanta's Shaky Knees and Primavera Sound LA, and more. The last show on their current schedule is at Cleveland's Blossom Music Center on September 24 which has a cool, very 1990 undercard with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb also on the bill.

OPETH / MASTODON

Opeth and Mastodon have announced Round 2 of their co-headlinging tour (which hit NYC last November). Dates kick off April 21 in Laval, Canada and include stops in Toronto, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philly, Detroit, Milwaukee, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Seattle, Portland, and more. All dates are here.

THE WHO

The Who were recently announced as one of the headliners for New Orleans Jazz Fest, and if you hoped that meant a full North American tour was on the way, you're in luck.

SETH HERZOG'S SWEET

Seth Herzog's long-running comedy show SWEET has its February edition on 2/15 at Chelsea Music Hall. It's an Olympic-themed "SWEET Games" special, featuring actors Gina Gershon, Josh Charles, and Cara Buono, and comedian Morgan Murphy. Tickets are on sale.

RICKIE LEE JONES

Rickie Lee Jones will be on a Northeast tour in March that includes two nights at NYC's CIty Winery.