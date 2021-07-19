Tour News: Circle Jerks, Dave Matthews Band, Bartees Strange, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are back. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

CIRCLE JERKS / MUNICIPAL WASTE / ADOLESCENTS / NEGATIVE APPROACH

Circle Jerks' planned tour for the 40th anniversary of their classic album Group Sex, originally scheduled for May and June of 2020, has now been rescheduled again. It's now set to begin this fall and run through the end of the year, picking up again in February of 2022 and running through May. Municipal Waste, Negative Approach, and Adolescents each open select shows, and you can see all dates here.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews Band's North American tour begins on Thursday in Raleigh, and continues through the fall. They've added a few new dates, including two NYC shows, on November 12 and 13 at Madison Square Garden (tickets), and a Columbus, OH show on November 5 at Nationwide Arena (tickets). Tickets to all three shows go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time, with presales beginning Wednesday July 28 at 10 AM local time. See all dates here.

THE MENZINGERS / WORRIERS / THE DIRTY NIL

The Menzingers are going on a fall headlining tour after their dates supporting Rise Against, and they've added new shows in Grand Rapids, Minneapolis, Iowa City, and Omaha. They've also added Worriers and The Dirty Nil as support for most dates. See all dates here.

KOYO / SOUL BLIND

Long Island emo band Koyo (members of SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Typecaste, Rain of Salvation, Hangman, and Adrenaline) recently released their killer new EP Drives Out East on Triple B Records (get it on blue vinyl) and now they're set to hit the road with heavy shoegazers Soul Blind this September, including stops in Poughkeepsie, New Haven, Long Island, Philly, Atlanta, and more. There's also a run of Florida shows with Magnitude on the bill, two of which also feature One Step Closer. All dates here.

INTERVALS / THANK YOU SCIENTIST / CRYPTODIRA

Proggy heavy bands Intervals, Thank You Scientist, and Cryptodira are hitting the road together this fall, and we recommend making sure you're there in time for Cryptodira's opening set. Their 2020 sophomore LP The Angel of History (which we compared to early Between the Buried and Me and The Dillinger Escape Plan) is great stuff. All dates here.

KIM PETRAS

Following her sets at Lollapalooza, Firefly, and Bonnaroo, pop artist Kim Petras announced a pair of NJ shows, on October 8 at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and October 9 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. Tickets to both dates go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, July 20 at 10 AM.

BARTEES STRANGE

Bartees Strange is touring this fall supporting Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett, and playing festival sets at Governors Ball, Pitchfork Fest, Shaky Knees, Outside Lands, Mad Cool, and Iceland Airwaves. He's now added more dates to his schedule: two supporting Phoebe Bridgers, in St. Louis and Louisville, and a run of headlining dates this fall with Ganser as support. See all dates here.

LAGWAGON

Lagwagon will celebrate two fan favorite albums, 1997's Double Plaidinum and 2003's Blaze, on tour this fall, with many cities getting two night stands where they play an album on each night. See all dates here.

LETTERKENNY LIVE

Canadian sitcom Letterkenny was originally scheduled to hit the road for a live show in 2020, but now they'll be heading out in 2022, instead. The 90-minute show features all-new sketches, and you can see all dates here.

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979

Death From Above 1979 head out on tour starting in March of 2022 in support of their new album, Is 4 Lovers. See all dates here.

KING WOMAN

King Woman added a third NYC show to her tour supporting her new album Celestial Blues (pre-order on limited metallic silver vinyl). See all dates here.

BRIAN WILSON

Brian Wilson hits the road this fall with his fellow Beach Boys and regular live collaborators Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin for a "Greatest Hits Live!" tour. See all dates here.

OWEN

Mike Kinsella announced a 2021 North American tour as Owen supporting his 2020 album The Avalanche. See all dates here.

THE WAR ON DRUGS

The War on Drugs head out on tour in 2022 in North America and Europe in support of their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore. It includes some of the biggest venues they've ever headlined, and you can see all dates here.

LADY GAGA / TONY BENNETT

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are playing a pair of NYC shows at Radio City Music Hall billed as "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga." See those dates here.

THE KILLERS

The Killers announced a new album, Pressure Machine, and a 2022 headlining tour, running from August through October. See all dates here.