Tour news: Circle Jerks / TSOL / Negative Approach, US Girls, waveform*, LIl Ugly Mane, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CIRCLE JERKS / TSOL / NEGATIVE APPROACH

Circle Jerks have announced Midwest and Southeast tour dates with TSOL and Negative Approach, hitting Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Asheville, Charlotte, Athens, Charleston, and Jacksonville. After that, Circle Jerks play Punk in Drublic in St Petersburg, FL.

US GIRLS

U.S. Girls have extended their North American tour, adding late summer dates in Toronto, Buffalo, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and more. West Coast dates are with Dorothea Pass who also sings on their new album Bless This Mess. U.S. Girls also play the UK edition of Pitchfork Fest in November.

WAVEFORM* / TEETHE / THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER

waveform* will release new album Antarctica in May 12 via Run For Cover Records and they've just announced a tour with Teethe, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water that hits NYC on July 10 at Baby's All Right. All dates are here.

GOLDEN STATES FEST (TYCHO)

The 2023 edition of Tycho's Golden States festival happens July 15 at Napa, CA's Oxbow RiverStage. Also playing: Channel Tres, Panda Bear

& Sonic Boom, Buscabulla, Washed Out (DJ Set), Brijean and Kaelin Ellis. More info here.

BONOBO

British producer Bonobo has announced another round of OUTLIER parties, bringing different lineups to Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, NYC, and Montreal this summer. DJ Seinfeld, AMTRAC, Durante, Nala, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Jacques Greene, Maddy Maia, LAALLS, TOKiMONSTA, DJ Heather, Romare, O'Flynn, and Juan Maclean each join Bonobo for select dates in the series.

PROTOMARTYR

Protomartyr have added more dates to their 2023 summer tour, including a second NYC show.

BETTER LOVERS (ETID / DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN)

Every Time I Die/Dillinger Escape Plan offshoot Better Lovers announce debut show in ETID's hometown of Buffalo on July 13 at Rec Room.

CYNIC / ATHEIST

Cynic will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut LP by playing it in full on tour this summer, joined by co-headliners Atheist, who will play material from their first three albums

MAT KEREKES (CITIZEN)

Citizen's Mat Kerekes is already set to follow last year's Nova with a new solo album, You Look Like A Stranger, this Friday (4/28) via Wax Bodega and he'll be touring too.

MOSSWOOD MELTDOWN

Oakland, CA's Mosswood Meltdown has added more artists to its 2023 lineup, including Twompsax ("last shows ever"), The 5678’s, Vore, and Teddy Bear Orchestra. Hosted by John Waters, the festival happens July 1 & 2 in Oakland's Mosswood Park with Hosted by John Waters & Featuring

Le Tigre, Bratmobile, Gravy Train!!!!, ESG, JJ Fad, Mika Miko, and more. They've announced single day lineups, too which you can see in the poster below, and afterparites. Full details and tickets here.

PARK CITY SONG SUMMIT

The 2023 Park City Song Summit festival goes down September 7-9 in Park City, UT (home of the Sundance Film Festival) with a mix of performances, panel discussions, workshop and more. Among those who will be there: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Chuck D, Joy Oladokun, Matisyahu, Adia Victoria, Anders Osborne, and more. Head here for tickets and details.

LIL UGLY MANE

Fans of Chuck E Cheese might be excited to hear that rapper Lil Ugly Mane will be performing with his "new animatronic band style show" at NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on June 6. Also on the bill: True Body and Loosey. Tickets are on sale and should be interesting.