Tour news: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Dave Hause, Portrayal of Guilt, Sir Richard Bishop, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CLAUDIO SIMONETTI'S GOBLIN

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin will be touring this fall, playing their classic score to Lamberto Bava's Demons, along with a set of other Goblin classics. There's currently no NYC date on the tour -- that may change though -- but other cities include Philly, DC, MOntreal, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Niagara Falls, Portland, San Francisco, and more.

claudio simonetti goblin 2023 tour loading...

UNKLE

UNKLE, the trip hop project of Mo-Wax founder James Lavelle, has just announced North American tour dates in September, which marks their first US shows since 2010. (There are also Mexico shows, their first since 2019.) The group will be presenting a new show, "Rōnin," which they describe as "a bespoke live selection of recent recordings, remixes and classics."

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT

Portrayal of Guilt have announced their first headline tour of the year which has them out in August and September with Gag, Nuclear Daisies, Fearing and Secret Shame. All dates are here.

portrayal of guilt loading...

SIR RICHARD BISHOP

Sun City Girls guitarist Sir Richard Bishop will be on tour this summer in the US and Canada, kicking things off on August 6 in Minneapolis and wrapping it up on September 6 in Seattle.There are two NYC-area shows: Union Pool on 8/15 with Chris Corsano and Tubby's Kingston on 8/16 with Wilde Vier.

GRUPO FRONTERA

Grupo Frontera, who just released a song with Peso Pluma, have added more dates to their tour, including a NYC show.

JALEN NGONDA

London-via-DC soul singer Jalen Ngonda has announced that he'll follow his 2018 Talking About Mary EP and a string of singles with his debut album, Come Around and Love Me, on September 8 via Daptone Records. He'll also be on tour.

THE COURETTES

Danish garage rock duo The Courettes are coming to the US for Gonerfest and will be touring the East Coast around that appearance. Cities include Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, DC, Brooklyn (Union Pool on 10/5), New Haven and more.

the courettes loading...

SWIRLIES / FRANKIE ROSE

Swirlies will head out on their first tour in five years in July, and will have Frankie Rose along for the ride. That run of Northeast shows wraps up at Le Poisson Rouge on 7/23 with a lineup that also includes w0rmh0les and a DJ set from Nothing.

DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID

Dave House & The Mermaid will be on a West Coast tour this fall, including dates with Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers and Mike Viola. Before that he's got a few select dates lined up, including a NYC Rocks Off Concert Cruise on August 11 with Special Guests TBA.

LL COOL J

LL Cool J had been scheduled to headline The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live starting this month, a tour he curated in the spirit of the Grammys' 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, and a rotating cast of acts varying by date. The first leg of those dates have been postponed, however, with some shows, including the NYC-area dates scheduled for Barclays Center and Newark's Prudential Center cancelled entirely. NYC can still catch him, though, as he's been added to Rock the Bells 2023.

MURPHY'S LAW

NYHC vets Murphy's Law have announced their annual birthday boat bash for vocalist Jimmy G, a Rocks Off Cruise happening August 12 aboard The Cosmo. It's a late show, with 10:30 PM doors. OC Rippers open.

JACK TERRICLOTH FOUNDATION BENEFIT (TED LEO, MORE)

Ted Leo will play a solo set at a Brooklyn benefit show for the Jack Terricloth Foundation, founded in the memory of the late leader of the World/Inferno Friendship Society, who passed away in 2021. It happens on July 16 at Rubulad, and the lineup also features hardcore vets Citizens Arrest, New York indiepop cult heroes My Favorite (playing their first show in five years), and Y&I.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.