Tour news: Clutch, Orville Peck, Jungle, Red Fang/Starcrawler, Overcoats, more

MDOU MOCTAR

Mdou Moctar will be on tour this fall supporting new album Afrique Victime, and they've added a second Brooklyn show, happening at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 9. (The 9/10 show is sold out). Other dates on the tour include Baltimore, Philly, Boston, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Chicago, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Portland, the Bay Area, Pioneertown, Los Angeles (10/2 @ The Lodge Room), and more.

ANDREW WK

Andrew WK releases new album God is Partying on September 10 and he'll be out on tour around then too, including a record release day show at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom. That show sold out so he's added another Teragram show the day before (9/9). Tickets for that show are on presale now. Other dates on the tour include San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Pittsburgh, DC, Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 9/23, sold out), and Philly.

ORVILLE PECK

Masked country singer Orville Peck just announced summer tour dates around his appearances at Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, which includes shows at Red Rocks, Salt Lake City, Columbia (MO), Davenport, IA, and Madison, WI. He'll be in the NYC area this fall for festivals Governors Ball and Asbury Park's See.Hear.Now. Head here for all dates.

ACTION BRONSON

Action Bronson released his first album for Loma Vista, Only for Dolphins, in 2020, and he's sticking near the ocean with the announcement of an NYC show at Coney Island this summer -- you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale. Action is also playing the Miami and California editions of Rolling Loud

RED FANG, STARCRAWLER (W/ HERE LIES MAN, WARISH)

Red Fang will be on tour with Starcrawler this fall, including runs with Here Lies Man and Warish. Dates include Portland, Tucson, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, DC, Brooklyn (Warsaw on 11/4), New Haven, Detroit, Chicago, St Paul, Salt Lake City, Boise, and more. Red Fang also play Psycho Las Vegas and Louder than Life. Says guitarist Bryan Giles, "It’s gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this line-up for sure. I can’t wait to play tunes off our new album on stage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us!" All dates are here and Red Fang's new album, Arrows, is out this Friday.

CHVRCHES

Chvrches will support their just-announced new album with a North American tour starting in Houston on November 9 and stopping in Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, NYC, Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.

JUNGLE

UK dance duo Jungle will release new album Loving in Stereo on August 13 and you can check out new single "Talk About It" below. They're also on tour this fall, including Boston, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Avant Gardener on 10/7 and 10/8), Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, St Paul, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, and Los Angeles (The Greek on 10/28 and 10/28). Head here for all dates.

OVERCOATS

Overcoats have a trio of East Coast shows coming up, playing Cambridge, MA's The Sinclair on 9/15, Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/18 and DC's The Black Cat on 10/1. Overcoats' new EP, Used to Be Scared of the Dark, is out this Friday.

CLOUD NOTHINGS

Cloud Nothings have announced a 2021 North American tour and a 2022 Europe/UK tour supporting this year's The Shadow I Remember. The North American dates kick off in Chicago in August before making their way around the country and hitting NYC, LA, Nashville, Shaky Knees Festival, and more.

LADY GAGA (TOUR POSTPONED)

Lady Gaga has once again postponed her short stadium tour supporting 2020's Chromatica, hopefully for the last time. Exact dates haven't been announced yet, but it's now set to go down in 2022.

SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG

Slaughter Beach, Dog will be on the road promoting new album At the Moonbase in September, playing Providence's Fete Music Hall on 9/9, Cambridge The Sinclair on 9/10, Philly's Union Transfer on 9/11, and Brooklyn's Elsewhere on 9/18. Providence, Boston and Philly are with Shannen Moser and Glaide, while Brooklyn is with Trace Mountains.

CLUTCH

Clutch have extended their "30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour," adding a whole bunch of shows in September and October, including Norfolk, Flint, Asheville, Chattanooga, Pensacola, Ft Wayne, Albany, New Haven, Portland (ME), Buffalo, Long Island (The Paramount on 10/7) and more. Head here for all dates.

LOCK'N MINI FESTIVALS

The great Virginia jam festival Lockn' has announced Lockn' Farm Summer, a three-weekend-long series of reduced-capacity mini festivals happening at Lockn' Farm (the new name of Infinity Downs Farm, where Lockn' is usually held). Performers include Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Goose, Dawes, Dr Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger, Tedeschi Trucks, Jon Batiste and more.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

Hiss Golden Messenger, who releases new album Quietly Blowing It soon, will play one of Lockn's three mini fests this summer and he'll go on headlining tours in fall 2021 and winter 2022. The fall tour is all along the East Coast (NYC, Cambridge, Hamden, Philly, DC, etc) and the 2022 tour hits the South, Southwest, Midwest, and more.

PHISH: RIVIERA MAYA

In addition to their planned 2021 tour, Phish will bring their all-inclusive Mexico destination concert back in 2022. 'Phish: Riviera Maya' goes down February 24-27, 2022 and it includes Phish performing for four nights on the beach and a "welcome set" on Thursday night.

NEWPORT JAZZ FEST 2021

The Newport Jazz Festival lineup was announced today and includes Wynton Marsalis, Khruangbin, Mavis Staples, Andra Day, and more.

STEVE GUNN & WILLIAM TYLER

Steve Gunn and William Tyler will be touring around their appearance at the 2021 Newport Folk Festival's "Folk On" mini festival, including shows in NYC, Burlington, New Haven and more.

POLARIS

Polaris, Mark Mulcahy's group that performed the theme song to The Adventures of Pete & Pete, have rescheduled their tour that was to support the 2020 vinyl reissue of the Pete & Pete soundtrack. The new dates begin with a short Northeast tour this fall, with more in winter and summer 2022.

ROCKS OFF NYC CRUISES

Live music is coming back, and in NYC, that means Rocks Off Concert Cruises are coming back too, including boat shows with Murphy's Law, Electric Six, The Pietasters and more.

GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS 2021

The Juggalos will gather again from August 19-21 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. No word on lineup but ICP are a lock.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS 'FLOOD' TOUR

John and John and the rest of TMBG had plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Flood last year on tour, which got interrupted by the pandemic. Dates have been rescheduled to 2022.

HOODOO GURUS

Aussie rock greats Hoodoo Gurus have had to reschedule their U.S. tour -- their first in over a decade -- again due to COVID-related issues. Specifically, the band note, "the Australian Government has ruled out international travel for all Australians for the remainder of 2021 so we are grounded for the time being."

BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! 2021 LINEUP

Music will be back in Prospect Park this summer and fall, including BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest shows from Yaeji (who curated her own lineup with KeiyaA and Nappy Nina), Lido Pimienta, Skip Marley, Mr. Eazi, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Junglepussy, Buffy Sainte Marie, Naia Kete, Ladama, Tiga Jean-Baptiste, DJ Ali Coleman, Vijay Iyer, Joel Ross, Melanie Charles, Mahogany Browne, Ivy Sole, Tygapaw, Rita Indiana, Attacca Quartet, San Fermin, Son Little, and Yendry.