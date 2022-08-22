Tour news: Coldplay, David Cross, Alex G, Todd Barry, Bewitcher / Wormwitch, more

COLDPLAY

Coldplay just wrapped up their six-night Wembley Stadium run and have announced a 2023 tour that includes Europe, the UK and South America. Head here for all dates.

DAVID CROSS

David Cross will be "Shootin' The Shit, Seein' What Sticks" again this fall as he hones his new standup show. Stops include Austin, Denver, Portland, Boise, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, and more.

FINOM (FKA OHMME)

Finom, the Chicago duo formerly known as Ohmme, announced their new name last week, writing, "There is a long story but the short one is that we had to and we see it as part of our life as a band to evolve every couple of years-- kind of like a Pokémon." They'll be heading out on tour starting September 28 in Oberlin, OH with dates including Philly, NYC (TV Eye on 10/1 with mmeadows), DC, Atlanta, Nashville, and more.

SPOON

Spoon's tour with Interpol kicks off Thursday in Asbury Park, but they're warming up with a very intimate Brooklyn show on Tuesday (8/23).

TODD BARRY

Comedian Todd Barry has been doing stand-up since 1987 and is celebrating his 35th anniversary on tour -- he's telling jokes against a brick wall in the Northeast currently, with Midwest and Florida dates on the horizon. He's also just announced a special 35th anniversary show at Brooklyn's Bell House on November 1, the actual anniversary of his first show, and proceeds are going to Leukemia Research Foundation and the Michael J Fox Foundation. Special guests are promised and tickets are on sale.

MURA MASA

Mura Masa is releasing his third album, Demon Time, in September, and he has some shows lined up supporting it. After a run of UK album release shows in September, he'll head to the US for a pair of dates in Los Angeles and NYC in October.

BEWITCHER / WORMWITCH

Portland's Bewitcher have announced the Northwest Witch-Cult Dominion tour with Wormwitch. Dates happen in November and the two bands will cast spells and riffs in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Oakland. Bewitcher are also currently wrapping up dates of the Vile Ascension tour with Goatwhore, Incantation, Caveman Cult. All dates are here.

ROTTREVORE

Underrated PA death metal legends Rottrevore got back together to play Maryland Deathfest earlier this year, and now they're about to head out on a 3-show run with Ritual Mass starting at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn this Friday night (8/26).

THE BIG CLIMATE THING POSTPONED

The Big Climate Thing, the three-day festival at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium in September with Khruangbin, The Roots, Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Haim, Princess Nokia and more to raise awareness for climate change, has been postponed till 2023.

ALEX G

Alex G will be on tour this fall in support of his upcoming album God Save the Animals, and he's just added a third show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on November 10 with Hatchie (his 11/11 and 11/12 shows there are sold out). All dates are here.

BABEHOVEN

Babehoven, the Hudson, NY duo led by singer-songwriter Maya Bon, have announced their debut album, Light Moving Time, which will be out October 28 via Double Double Whammy. They've also announced tour dates.

BITCHIN BAJAS

Chicago experimental band Bitchin Bajas will be touring this fall in support of new album Bajacillators.

FEIVEL IS GLAUQUE

Fievel is Glauque, aka the duo of Zach Phillips and Ma Clément, will be touring with Stereolab soon, including the first of the Lab's two shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel (10/10, which is sold out). They've also got a few headline shows along the way, including Brooklyn's Market Hotel on October 11.