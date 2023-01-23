Tour news: Coldplay, Orville Peck, Stevie Nicks, Mr Bungle / Melvins, Billy Idol, Sisters of Mercy, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

COLDPLAY

Coldplay has added a few more shows to their continuing Music of the Spheres World tour with new stops in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles in September. Head here for all dates.

STEVIE NICKS (SOME DATES WITH BILLY JOEL)

Stevie Nicks will be on the road in 2023, with solo dates this spring and summer. Cities include Seattle, Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Knoxville, Toronto, Chicago and more. She's also out with Billy Joel for a few co-headlining dates in Los Angeles, Dallas, Philly, Columbus, Nashville and more. All dates are here.

BECK / PHOENIX

Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining tour with support from Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe on various dates.

UNSANE

Chris Spencer is taking the current lineup of Unsane (Made Out of Babies' Cooper and Daughters' Jon Syverson) out on "The Early Cuts Tour" in February, hitting the West Coast and Southwest. "During the pandemic, me and my friends Cooper and Jon started playing the early UNSANE material for fun," says Spencer. "Now that the lockdown is over, we’re super excited to get out and play this stuff for people. The new line-up is much more high energy as is the early Unsane material. We’re fucking psyched to get out there!”

Unsane 2023 tour loading...

ORVILLE PECK

Orville Peck, who is now a judge on AppleTV+ series My Kind of Country, has announced 2023 Southeast spring dates. hitting Asheville, Athens, Richmond, Charleston, Norfolk, Louisville, Memphis and Birmingham.

orville-peck-tour loading...

BLUEDOT FESTIVAL (PAVEMENT, GRACE JONES, ROISIN MURPHY, MORE)

Cheshire, UK's Bluedot Festival has shared its 2023 lineup, featuring Pavement, Grace Jones, Roisin Murphy, Leftfield, Max Richter, Young Fathers, Dry Cleaning, Django Django, Black Country New Road, and many more. The festival goes down on July 20-23 at Jodrell Bank Observatory. Tickets and more info here.

Bluedot Festival 2023 loading...

CITIZEN 'YOUTH' ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Citizen will celebrate 10 years of their instant-classic debut LP on tour with Fiddlehead in June.

MR BUNGLE / MELVINS / SPOTLIGHTS

Mr Bungle have announced a brief West Coast tour in May with Ipecac labelmates Melvins and Spotlights. Tickets (available 1/27 at 10 AM local) and more info here.

Mr Bungle 2023 tour loading...

SATAN / NIGHT DEMON / HAUNT

Underground heavy metal revival heavyweights Night Demon and Haunt have announced a tour with Satan, one of the genre's originators, who are still at it with a 2022 album that appeared on plenty of end-of-year lists.

RUNNNER

Runnner will embark on his first-ever full-band headlining North American tour starting in February. The tour stops in NYC on March 8 at Baby's All Right with labelmates Waveform. Tickets and more info available here.

Runnner 2023 tour loading...

CRUEL WORLD FEST

Cruel World, the Los Angeles festival that is heavy on '80s goth, synthpop and new wave, has announced its 2023 lineup which includes Siouxsie Sioux and Love and Rockets' first US shows in 15 years, plus Iggy Pop, Billy Idol. Gang of Four, The Human League, Boy Harsher, Echo & The Bunnymen, Gary Numan and more.

BILLY IDOL

Leading up to his appearance at Cruel World, Billy Idol will be on tour from late March through May, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10am local time. Dates and more info here.

SISTERS OF MERCY

The Sisters of Mercy are playing Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in May and while in the States they'll also play L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium on May 23. They've also got dates in Mexico, Chile and Brazil. Let's hope they add more shows, like on the East Coast.

sisters of mercy hollywood loading...

KALI UCHIS

Kali Uchis has announced a North American tour alongside upcoming LP Red Moon In Venus, stopping in NYC on May 4 at Radio City Music Hall. Support will come from Raye.

THE FALL OF TROY

The Fall Of Troy have announced a stacked lineup of support on their upcoming tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled LP. Joining the tour are Zeta, Portrayal Of Guilt, Satyr, '68, and Silent Drive.

LOVE ROCKS NYC BENEFIT

The annual Love Rocks NYC benefit has announced the lineup for its 2023 show, set for March 9 at Beacon Theatre. It features St Vincent, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, Mavis Staples, and more, plus comedy by Stephen Colbert, Chevy Chase, Andy Cohen and Phoebe Robinson. Read more about it here.

SONDRE LERCHE

Alongside the announcement of rework album Avatars Of The Night, Sondre Lerche has shared dates for a solo North American tour, stopping in NYC on May 20 at National Sawdust.

PAUL MCCARTNEY TRIBUTE SHOW

Graham Nash, Natalie Merchant, Bruce Hornsby, Sammy Rae, and Jonathan Russell of The Head and The Heart have been added to the lineup of the upcoming "The Music Of... Paul McCartney" tribute show at Carnegie Hall on March 15. More info here.

NÚRIA GRAHAM

Núria Graham has announced a handful of live dates following the release of new album Cyclamen.

MINDFORCE

Mindforce have added a matinee show on January 28 at Saint Vitus with Age of Apocalypse, Moment of Truth, Adrienne, and Means of Survival.

PEARLA

Brooklyn folk singer-songwriter Pearla has announced a hometown record release show on February 25 at Public Records celebrating debut LP Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming. Read more about it here.