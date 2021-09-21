Tour news: Colin Quinn, Outside Lands Night Shows, Bela Fleck, Habibi, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

COLIN QUINN

Comedian and former SNL 'Weekend Update' anchor Colin Quinn will be heading out on the "Last Best Hope" stand up tour this winter, with December 2021 dates in Red Bank, NJ and Chicago, and then 2022 dates in Annapolis, Boston, Albany, Norwalk, Bethlehem, DC, Wilmington, South Orange, Tarrytown, Port Washington (Landmark on Main Street on 2/27), Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa. He'll also be doing "Last Best Hope" Off-Broadway from November 2-20 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Head here for all dates

OUTSIDE LANDS NIGHT SHOWS

San Francisco's Outside Lands festival happens Halloween Weekend and they've just announced this year's Night Shows which happen in clubs in S.F. and Oakland. Artists playing night shows include Yves Tumor, Kaytranada, Dr. Dog, Bartees Strange, Nap Eyes, The Hu, and more. Check out the full details here.

LITTLE SIMZ

Little Simz released an excellent new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, earlier this month, and now she's announced a 2022 North American tour supporting it. The dates, which begin May 1 in Portland, also include stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, NYC, and more.

THE FUGEES

The Fugees have announced a reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic 1996 album The Score. It'll be the first time that Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel are playing shows together in 15 years.

VANJESS

California duo VanJess, whose Homegrown album is one of 2021's best examples of '90s-style R&B, have announced headline shows in NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 11/8) and Los Angeles (The Roxy on 11/15).

SHE & HIM

She & Him, the winsome duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, will go on a short holiday tour in December, hitting Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, and San Antonio.

CASSANDRA JENKINS

Cassandra Jenkins was supposed to be on tour with Saint Vincent soon, but she's decided to bow out of the tour. She has, however, announced a headline NYC show, and will be on tour with The Weather Station in 2022.

BELA FLECK

Bluegrass and jazz great Bela Fleck kicks off his My Bluegrass Heart tour -- featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton -- tonight in Pittsburgh and from there heads to Bethesda, Princeton, Boston, North Adams, Kent, Cincinnati, Charlottesville and Raleigh. Then the players get shuffled a bit (Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, & Bryan Sutton) for shows in Grand rapids, Fort Wayne, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Des Moines, Salina, Denver, Jackson, Portland, Seattle, Berkeley, San Diego, Los Angeles (Theater at the ACE Hotel on 12/17), and more before wrapping up in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium for a show that also features Chris Thile, Molly Tuttle and more. Head here for all the details.

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES / FENNE LILY

Illuminati hotties and Fenne Lily have announced a co-headlining 2022 North American tour. Dates begin in San Francisco in February and run through March, stopping in Los Angeles, Austin, Fort Worth, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and more. They have killer support lined up, too, from Katy Kirby on the first leg and Pom Pom Squad on the second.

MUSTARD PLUG / BUCK-O-NINE / OMNIGONE

Midwest ska vets Mustard Plug, West Coast ska vets Buck-O-Nine, and Omnigone (the current band led by Link 80's Adam Davis) are teaming up for the In Defense of Ska Tour in January, which will feature In Defense of Ska author Aaron Carnes reading an excerpt from his new book each night. It's a West Coast tour that hits San Diego, Vegas, Phoenix, San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and more. All dates here.

HABIBI

Fresh off announcing they've signed to Kill Rock Stars, Habibi have also announced a tour. They'll play East Coast / Midwest shows later this fall, including Boston, Woodstock, NYC (Baby's All Right on 11/5), Philly, Chicago, Detroit and more, and then in March 2022 they'll hit the West Coast, including San Diego, Los Angeles (Lodge Room on 3/5), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more. All dates are here.

ACTIVITY

Brooklyn's Activity just released a new single and will be on tour in October, starting at NYC's Mercury Lounge on 10/6, and from there heading to Boston, Philly, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Atlanta, Carrboro, Richmond, Lancaster, and Washington, DC. All dates are here.

LIL TECCA / BABYSANTANA / BKTHERULA / YVNGXCHRIS

New York pop-rapper Lil Tecca has announced the 2022 "Tecca Loves You Tour" in support of his new album We Love You Tecca 2. It kicks off in Boston on Valentine's Day and ends with two hometown-area shows: Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on April 7 and NYC's Terminal 5 on April 8. Tickets on sale Friday (9/24) at 10 AM local time. All dates and ticket links are here.

MAN OR ASTRO-MAN?

Interstellar indie rock vets Man or Astro-Man? have a couple live dates over Halloween Weekend: they'll Atlanta's Terminal West on 10/30 and Birmingham, AL's Saturn on Halloween night.