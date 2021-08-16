Tour News: Conan O’Brien, Vijay Iyer, Mind Maintenance, Caveman, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

VIJAY IYER TRIO

Composer, pianist and producer Vijay Iyer will be playing a couple NYC shows with his Trio this fall, hitting Le Poisson Rouge on September 26 with early and late shows. Vijay will also be heading to the UK and Europe for the Barcelona Jazz Festival, plus dates in London, the Netherland and Antwerp. Head here for all dates and listen to the Vijay Iyer Trio's new album, Uneasy, below.

KISS

KISS are finally resuming their "End of the Road" tour with dates rescheduled from last year, starting Wednesday, August 18 in Mansfield, MA. North American dates run through October, but they've just announced that they'll be playing a 12-show Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood from December 29 - February 5.

MIND MAINTENANCE (ON TOUR WITH BIG THIEF)

Mind Maintenance, the duo of Joshua Abrams and Chad Taylor, released their self-titled debut via Drag City in June which features the bassist and drummer taking up African instruments guimbri and mbira. You can stream it below. They've also announced that they'll be playing a few shows with Big Thief, including Louisville, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Lawrence, Nashville, Atlanta and Philly. They've also got headline shows in Chicago and Iowa City -- all dates are here.

CAVEMAN

NYC indie vets Caveman just released new album Smash (stream it below) and they'll be out on tour in September and October with Liily and Caroline Kingsbury on most dates, including shows in Buffalo, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 9/11), DC, Philly, Portsmouth, Portland (ME), Northampton, Hamden, Syracuse, Burlington, Cleveland, Chicago, and Pittsburgh. Head here for all dates.

THE BLACK ANGELS

Austin psych vets The Black Angels have announce North American tour dates, happening in two separate runs. First up are Southwest and West Coast dates this fall around their appearances at festivals Levitation and Desert Daze, and then the rest of the continent in 2022.

"CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND"

Conan O'Brien's TV talk show came to an end, but he's still hosting his very popular podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. He's just announced his first-ever live taping of the podcast which will happen November 3 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. No word on who the guest is yet, stay tuned. You can listen to the latest episode, featuring guest Michael Keaton, here:

UNDEROATH / EVERY TIME I DIE

Underoath and Every Time I Die are two of the most classic 2000s-era metalcore bands and they both have anticipated new albums on the way (Voyeurist and TBA LP9, respectively), so it's very exciting news that they've just announced a tour together for 2022 featuring support from Spiritbox.

BON IVER

Bon Iver's 2011 album ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver‘ turned 10 in June, and they are doing a couple things to celebrate, including a vinyl and CD reissue featuring an essay by Phoebe Bridgers, and commemorative live shows this fall.

GOVBALL AFTER DARK SHOWS

Governors Ball returns this fall, on September 24-26 at Citi Field, and they've now announced the lineup of late night festival-week "After Dark" shows with artists on the festival lineup, including Bartees Strange, EarthGang, Freddy Gibbs and more.

BARTEES STRANGE

In addition to the GovBall After Dark show, Bartees Strange has added more shows to his tour, including dates with Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett.

NY COMEDY FEST

The NY Comedy Festival will be back this fall from November 8-14, featuring featuring over 100 shows with more than 200 comedians in all five boroughs. The initial lineup has been announced and includes shows with Nick Kroll, Marc Maron, Michelle Wolf, Michelle Buteau, Brian Regan, Norm MacDonald, Bill Maher, Ronny Chieng, Gary Gulman, Colin Quinn, Andrew Santino (Dave), Megan Stalter and more.

JOE'S PUB FALL SEASON

NYC’s Joe's Pub is getting ready to finally open its doors for the first time since pandemic lockdown and their fall season also includes Sondre Lerche, Nona Hendryx, Reverend Billy, The Loser's Lounge, Murray Hill, Sandra Bernhard, and more.