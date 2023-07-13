Tour news: Converge, The Japanese House, The Lemon Twigs, TEKE::TEKE, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CONVERGE / DEAF CLUB / ELIZABETH COLOUR WHEEL / ENTRY

Converge have announced a short West Coast tour with an appealing undercard of Deaf Club, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, and Entry. Stops include L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Pomona. Converge will be in the Northeast in November for shows with the reunited Botch and Cave In in Boston and NJ.

CLIPSE

Having first reunited for their former producer Pharrell's Something In The Water festival earlier this year, the iconic Virginia Beach rap duo Clipse (aka Pusha T and No Malice) have now announced their first NYC show in over a decade!

THE JAPANESE HOUSE

The Japanese House (Amber Bain) will be on tour this fall with quinnie, including a sold-out NYC show at Webster Hall. For those who didn't get tickets to that one, they've added another NYC-area show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 3.

THE LEMON TWIGS

The Lemon Twigs will support new album Everything Harmony on tour this fall, kicking things off in Philly on September 27 and wrapping them up with NYC-area shows at Long Island's The Space on 10/13 and NJ's Asbury Lanes on 10/14.

TEKE::TEKE

Montreal-based Japanese pysch-rock band TEKE::TEKE will be back in New York in September, playing Saranak Lake's Waterhole Music Lounge on 9/15 and Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 9/16. They say more dates will be announced soon.

AYRA STARR

Rising Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr has announced her first headlining tour, hitting North America, Europe, the UK, Africa, and Australia.

ROC MARCIANO

New York rap lifer Roc Marciano has announced a select few shows for this fall.

A. SAVAGE (PARQUET COURTS)

Parquest Courts' A. Savage looks to have a new solo album on the way and will for sure be on tour this fall.

EX HEX

Mary Timony, Betsy Wright, and Laura Harris are back with the first Ex Hex shows since 2019.

DESERT DAZE

California psych fest Desert Daze has decided to take 2023 off, but will present "Daze in the City" shows in L.A. and Orange County this October.

DECISIVE PINK (DERADOORIAN & KATE NV)

Decisive Pink, aka the synthy duo of Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV, released their debut album last month, and they'll be supporting it on tour this fall with US dates in October and European shows in November.

ABORTION ACCESS BENEFIT CONCERT

Reproductive justice initiative Noise for Now and grassroots community organization Seeding Sovereignty are teaming up to put on a benefit concert to support the New York Abortion Access Fund. It happens at Woodstock, NY's Colony on July 23, with performances from Amanda Palmer, Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen, Holly Miranda, Sandy Bell, Shana Falana, and Marc Delgado, with Ida Hakkila hosting.

ON THE MIGHT OF PRINCES

Influential Long Island post-hardcore/emo vets On The Might of Princes have added a second reunion show, their first home court show in 16 years, with Rachel Rubino (Open City, Bridge and Tunnel) filling in for late vocalist Jason Rosenthal.

