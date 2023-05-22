Tour news: Conway the Machine, Jacqueline Novak, Mac Sabbath / Adolescents, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CONWAY THE MACHINE TOUR POSTPONED

Bummer: Conway the Machine is postponing his "Won't He Do It" tour due to a "severe leg injury." He writes, "The results are in ‍♂️ I have a Fractured right tibia, dislocated kneecap, ANNNNND the album of the year tho." Ouch! "In all seriousness tho, anyone that knows me knows there’s nothing I love to do more than bein up on that stage! I can’t lie I’m super disappointed that I have to postpone the WHDi tour for a little bit, because I was really looking forward to goin on those stages and rocking this WHDI shit for y’all live. However I am in good spirits and I’m only looking at it as just a minor lil setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK! No stress!!?" Feel better, Conway!

TIWA SAVAGE

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has announced a late-summer North American tour that starts August 24 in Washington, DC and includes stops in NYC, Toronto, Botson, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

MALUMA

The Colombian reggaeton superstar's tour includes three NYC-area dates.

DINOSAUR JR

Dinosaur Jr have announced NYC and London shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Where You Been, where they will be joined by special TBA guests at every show. There are four nights in London and seven nights in NYC.

MAC SABBATH (W/ ADOLESCENTS)

Mac Sabbath, the world's most popular McDonald's-themed Black Sabbath tribute band, have announced two California shows in September. Both are with Adolescents, who will feature a lineup of Casey Royer on drums, Rikk Agnew on guitar, Alfie Agnew on guitar, Dan Colburn on bass, and Frank Agnew Jr. on vocals, plus mini sets from The Hajj, and Bad Brains tribute band The Big Takeover. Dates are Palmdale's Transplants Brewing Co on 9/1 and Garden Grove's Garden AMP on 9/2.

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy just announced a new album, and will be on tour this summer and fall, including dates with Faun Fables, Myriam Gendron, and Laurel Premo.

BILLY IDOL

Billy Idol has announced a North American tour happening in late August and September. The dates are ahead of his show at The Atlantis in Washington DC and Las Vegas residency at The Cosmopolitan, and include stops in Vancouver, Aspen (with Foo Fighters), Boston, NYC, Camden, and more.

LOVE AND ROCKETS

Love and Rockets just started their first tour in 15 years over the weekend at Cruel World fest, and have just added a second L.A. date.

JACQUELINE NOVAK

Comedian Jacqueline Novak has added more dates to her "Get On Your Knees" stand-up tour, including a third show at NYC's Town Hall on June 8. (There are also early / late shows on June 9.) The Town Hall shows are being taped for a new special directed by John Early. All dates are here.

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG / THE BAD PLUS

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, his trio with Shahzad Ismaily and Ches Smith, just announced a new album and will be on tour with The Bad Plus.

OUTLINE SUMMER LINEUP

Queens art space Knockdown Center has announced the summer edition of its ongoing Outline series. It happens on Saturday, August 5 on two stages, the main hall and the outdoor Ruins space, and the lineup features Crumb, U.S. Girls, Model/Actriz, Palm, Grace Ives, Pelada, and Club Intl.

Check our Tour Dates category for more.