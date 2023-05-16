Tour news: Corey Taylor, Carbon Leaf, Pernice Brothers, Paul F Tompkins, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PERNICE BROTHERS

Pernice Brothers are celebrating the release of the deluxe 25th anniversary edition of their debut album, Overcome by Happiness, this week with special shows where a seven-piece lineup of the band will play the album in full, accompanied by a string quartet. Shows are at Somerville, MA's Crystal Ballroom on May 18 and NYC's Racket on May 19.

LIZ PHAIR EXILE IN GUYVILLE 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Liz and her band will play Exile in Guyville in full, plus other songs from throughout her career, on an 18-date US tour in November, with support from Blondshell.

SQUEEZE / THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS

Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs will be on the road together in September and October, and BrooklynVegan has a presale for the whole tour. We're giving away tickets, too.

PAUL F TOMPKINS

Dapper comedian, podcaster and improviser Paul F Tompkins will be in NYC this fall with Varietopia -- "A 21st Century Variety Show" -- on October 14 & 15 at The Bell House. Before that, he'll bring Varietopia to Philly in July. Paul's got other dates beyond that -- head here for details.

RIOT FEST 2023

Riot Fest's 2023 lineup is stacked, with The Cure, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, The Postal Service/Death Cab For Cutie, and so much more.

GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS 2023

Insane Clown Posse have announced Gathering of the Juggalos 2023 and its initial lineup -- the theme for the 23rd annual edition of the debaucherous fest is "Wicked Clowns From Outer Space."

KAMAAL WILLIAMS

UK musician and producer Kamaal Williams has a new album on the way, and while details on that are still to come, while we wait he's announced a US tour. The fall dates begin in Chicago on September 12 and include stops in Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, NYC, and more. He's promising "some very special guests" for the shows.

COREY TAYLOR

Slipknot's Corey Taylor announced his new solo album, CMF2, today, alongside a North American tour where he'll be joined by Wargasm, Oxymorrons, and Luna Aura. Dates include Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on September 12 and Long Island's The Paramount on September 16.

CHRIS FARREN

Antarctigo Vespucci's Chris Farren has a new album, Doom Singer, out in August, and he'll be touring too, with Diners, Mo Troper, and GUPPY along for the ride.

GENESIS OWUSU

Australia's Genesis Owusu is about to begin a North American tour opening for Paramore and Bloc Party, and he'll be back in the fall for a headlining run.

JHAYCO

Puerto Rican rapper/singer (and Bad Bunny "DÁKITI" collaborator) Jhayco (formerly Jhay Cortez) has announced his 2023 Vida Rockstar tour of the US, kicking off in Boston on September 28 and wrapping up in Ft. Myers on December 10.

We've also got a roundup of over 15 Latin trap and reggaeton tours coming through NYC this year, including Feid, Karol G, Young Miko, Villano Antillano, Peso Pluma, and more.

CARBON LEAF

Richmond's twangy, Celtic-tinged group Carbon Leaf have announced a fall tour, which has them out in September, October, November and December. Dates wrap up in NYC at Racket on 12/2.

THE HOLD STEADY

The Hold Steady have added more dates to their 2023 tour schedule, including an NJ show before XPoNential Fest, and a Vegas show with Built to Spill.

TV GIRL

Sample-forward, arch pop group TV Girl are gearing up to release a new album, Grapes on the Vine, later this year, and will support it on an extensive North American tour

DROPKICK MURPHYS / INTERRUPTERS

The Interrupters, who were just in NYC with Frank Turner, are joining up with Dropkick Murphys and Jesse Ahern this fall to tour after Riot Fest. Stop include Uncasville, CT, Charlottesville, Little Rock, Omaha, Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, Toledo, Buffalo and more.

MARGO CILKER

Margo Cilker has officially announced venues and openers for her fall tour, after only revealing the dates and cities last week. More info here.

POST MALONE

Post Malone has announced a North American tour, happening in July and August. "I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all," he says. "Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours."

LIL DURK

Ahead of the release of his new album Almost Healed, Lil Durk has announced the "Sorry For The Drought" arena tour. The North American run kicks off in late July and features special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama.

MUSIC MIDTOWN 2023

Atlanta festival Music Midtown canceled their 2022 festival a month before it was to take place, reportedly over Georgia's gun laws. They'll be back this year, though.

