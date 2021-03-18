Tour News: Corey Taylor, Sisters of Mercy, The Decemberists, more

As more people get COVID vaccines, tours and festivals are starting to be announced again, while other continue to be rescheduled and postponed. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, goth greats The Sisters of Mercy have announced that they will be performing a series of three shows at London's Roundhouse, taking place September 11, 12, and 13. These dates will take place during the group's rescheduled European tour, which is now set for December. "It howls, it's grindingly beautiful, and it's probably heading your way," a statement reads. View more info below.

WESTVILLE MUSIC BOWL

A new outdoor music venue in New Haven, CT is set to open this spring. Westville Music Bowl, formerly the Connecticut Tennis Center, has announced a few socially distanced shows, starting on April 30 with Gov't Mule and continuing through May, June, and July with shows from Twiddle, The Disco Biscuits, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and Tedeschi Trucks Band. See their full lineup so far HERE.

THE DECEMBERISTS

The Decemberists' twentieth anniversary tour, which they rescheduled for 2021 back in May, has now been cancelled entirely. "We were really hoping to be able to bring this 20th/21st anniversary show on the road this summer," they write. "And while there’s every reason to be optimistic about the state of the pandemic and the possibility of live shows in the future, we don’t think it’s going to happen in July/August. There’s so much uncertainty about playing these shows safely, especially the indoor ones, that we thought the best decision is to cancel. Yeah, we’re bummed."

The band is in the process of planning a tour for next summer, but say it's too soon to say what it will look like. As they continued in a statement, "We promise to be out there again, seeing all your shining, singing faces — covered or uncovered," they write. Read their full statement below.

PROPHECY FEST 2021

Prophecy Productions has announced the initial lineup for the 25th anniversary edition of Prophecy Fest, which is scheduled for September 9-11, 2021 in Balver Höhle, Germany. Emyrium, Dornenreich, Dool, Dordeduh, and Secrets of the Moon are all set to perform, with more bands still to be added. "Crisis what crisis?," a press release reads. "Of course, Prophecy Productions are fully aware about the continuing global pandemic, which might still put a spanner into the works of this year’s Prophecy Fest – although the event is scheduled for late summer. Please note that Prophecy Fest 2021 is planning with visitor numbers as currently projected to be approved by local and federal authorities. If the attendance becomes restricted further due to official regulations at a later point in time, tickets will remain valid on the basis of first come, first served. Invalidated tickets will be reimbursed and other options including changing to a digital pass will also be made available." They'll also be streaming performances for those who can't make it in person. Find out more information here.

COREY TAYLOR

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor will be hitting the road alongside Cherry Bombs for a socially distanced solo tour which he says will follow "all state recommended health guidelines." The 19-date run is set to begin on May 18th and continue through June 19th. You can view the full list of dates below. Corey also wrote an op-ed for Rolling Stone, "Why I’m Ready to Go Back on Tour This Spring."

III POINTS

Miami's III Points Festival has moved its 2020 edition to October 22 & 23, with a lineup including The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, Kaytranada and Zhu, Khruangbin, Three 6 Mafia, Thundercat, Devandra Banhart, Moses Sumney, Alex G, Boy Harsher, Yves Tumor, and more.

PURITY RING

After multiple postponements, Purity Ring have rescheduled their tour for the fall, running from September through December, including a pair of NYC dates at Brooklyn Steel, November 15 and 16).

HINTERLAND FEST

St. Charles, Iowa's Hinterland announced its 2021 edition, which is scheduled to happen August 6-8 with The Avett Brothers, Old Crow Machine Show, Caamp, Tyler Childers, Black Pumas, Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, Orville Peck, and others.

DINOSAUR JR.

Dinosaur Jr. have announced a new set of North American dates, scheduled to start September 7 in Montreal and continuing through February 2022. This includes an NYC date set for November 20th at Brooklyn Steel. They've also rescheduled their Camp Fuzz festival for July 27-30, 2021 in Big Indian, NY.

--

Classic Goth's 13 Greatest Albums