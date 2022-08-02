Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

GRANT LEE PHILLIPS

Grant Lee Phillips has announced West Coast tour dates in support of his new album All That You Can Dream. Dates begin in Seattle on September 14 and also hit Portland before California dates in Novato, Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Palm Springs. All dates are here and you can watch a new acoustic performance of "Rats in a Barrel."

CITY OF CATERPILLAR

Richmond screamo legends City of Caterpillar have announced their second-ever album, and first in 20 years, as well as a tour surrounding The Fest.

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced a fall tour. "We’ve played 40 shows in North America this year and we decided that wasn’t enough, so we’re coming back in the fall," says singer/guitarist Adam Thompson. "Can’t wait to come rock out in a bunch of places we missed earlier this year!" Dates stay on the Eastern half of the US and conclude with a show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 30. All dates are here.

THE BRONX / THE CHATS / DRUG CHURCH / SCOWL

This great four-way punk lineup rolls across North America in October.

DIA DE LOS DEFTONES 2022

Deftones are bringing back their California festival for its first edition since 2019. Dia De Los Deftones 2022 happens on November 5 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. In addition to Deftones, the lineup features Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

STEVE LACY

Steve Lacy just released his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, and has now announced a fall tour in support of it.

CATE LE BON / A SAVAGE (PARQUET COURTS)

Cate Le Bon has announced her third round of 2022 North American dates, this time with Parquet Courts' A Savage.

KAY HANLEY (LETTERS TO CLEO)

Letters to Cleo's Kay Hanley is reissuing her solo debut, Cherry Marmalade, for its 20th anniversary, and she'll be touring it as well, with stops in Los Angeles, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 9/29), and Boston. Head here for all dates.

RICHARD THOMPSON

Guitar great Richard Thompson has Northeast tour dates in August and September, ahead of three "All Requests" shows at Symphony Space in December.

HEAVEN 17

UK synthpop greats Heaven 17, whose single "We Don't Need This Fascist Groove Thang" got a lot of play between 2016 and 2020 (and still), will be on tour in North America this fall, with dates in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philly, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 9/27), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more. All dates are here.

DESERT DAZE

Desert Daze has announced daily lineups, and single-day tickets are on sale.

BARTEES STRANGE

Bartees Strange added new NYC shows to his 2022 tour schedule.

WINTER

Samira Winter has just announced her second album and will be touring in support, including West Coast dates with Peel Dream Magazine. She'll also be touring with Hatchie (and playing in her band).

CORY WONG

Musician and podcaster Cory Wong will be on the road with a unique "two-legged" Power Station tour. First he'll be out this fall with Sierra Hull and Robbie Wulfsohn (of Ripe) for West Coast dates, and then he'll hit the rest of the country in early 2023 with Victor Wooten and Trousdale. The latter includes a NYC show at Beacon Theatre on February 23. All dates are here; use the presale password POWERSTATION for access to tickets before Friday, August 5 at 10 AM.

TALLIES

Toronto dreampop band Tallies just released their second album, Patina, and have tour dates this fall.