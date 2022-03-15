Tour news: Counting Crows, Les Savy Fav, Okay Kaya, Wormhole, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

COUNTING CROWS

Counting Crows have announced more shows for their Butter Miracle tour, including four in the NYC area: Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on August 2 & 3, Long Island's The Paramount on August 5, and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 6. All dates are here.

BROOKLYNVEGAN "LOST WEEKEND" SXSW DAY PARTIES

SXSW is currently underway and our two Lost Weekend day parties are coming up Thursday and Friday at Cheer Up Charlie's, with We Were Promised Jetpacks, Cassandra Jenkins, Steve Gunn, Yard Act, King Hannah, Sasami, Aeon Station (ex Wrens), The Range, Surfbort, Ezra Furman, Self Esteem, and more. Check out the full lineups and schedule and RSVP to attend.

LES SAVY FAV

Les Savy Fav shows are few and far between these days, but Tim Harrington and crew have not toned down their act and it's always worth seeing them. They've just announced they'll play a one-off at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on May 29. ahead of their appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Port.

OKAY KAYA

Okay Kaya (aka Kaya Wilkins) has announced a pair of shows: May 10 at Lodge Room in Los Angeles with HYD, and May 20 at Elsewhere in Brooklyn. Those are her only dates at the moment. Could new music be on the way?

WORMHOLE / PARTY CANNON / SLUB

Baltimore tech-death band Wormhole have signed to Season of Mist and will release their third album on the label in 2023. Meanwhile, they're touring with Party Cannon and Slub, starting Wednesday (3/16) in their hometown and ending on April 2 at Kingsland in Brooklyn. All dates here.

MUNA

MUNA have announced a new album for Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, and they'll be on tour supporting it starting with SXSW this week.

WOLF ALICE

Wolf Alice have expanded their 2022 tour with a fall North American leg after their appearance at Firefly Fest in September.

JACK WHITE TOUR OPENERS

Jack White's ”Supply Chain Issues Tour” starts in Detroit on April 8 and he's just announced openers for almost all dates. There are a lot of different opening acts along the way, with most only joining for two or three shows. They include Be Your Own Pet (first shows in 14 years), Afghan Whigs, The Kills, and more.

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

Las Vegas' Life is Beautiful fest has announced its lineup, which includes Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Lorde, Migos, Beach House, Charli XCX, Wet Leg, JPEGMAFIA, Sylvan Esso, Rico Nasty, Pussy Riot, and more.

FLOGGING MOLLY / THE INTERRUPTERS

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are hitting the road together this summer with Tiger Army and The Skints.

SANTA-TERESA FESTIVAL

The sixth edition of Montreal's Santa Teresa Festival will take place May 19 - 22 in the downtown area of Montreal suburb, Sainte-Thérèse with a mix of free and ticketed shows, including Jimmy Eat World, Princess Nokia, The Weather Station, and more.

DURAN DURAN / NILE RODGERS & CHIC

Duran Duran will be on tour this summer and Nile Rodgers & CHIC are on most of the dates, including NYC's Madison Square Garden.

FRANZ FERDINAND

Franz Ferdinand just released their Hits to the Head best-of compilation and now they've announced a North American tour.

FLASHER

Flasher, the band led by former Priests bassist Taylor Mulitz, are back with Love Is Yours, their first album since their 2018 debut. They've got tour dates this spring, too.

FLIPPER

Post-hardcore/noise rock/punk legends Flipper toured with The Jesus Lizard's David Yow on vocals following Bruce Loose's 2015 departure, and now they're gearing up for more shows, this time with Fletcher Shears of eccentric California duo The Garden on vocals. They'll be doing six shows with Fletcher, five of which are announced now -- including NYC, Philly, San Francisco, LA, and Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown festival.