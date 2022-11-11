Tour news: Country Westerns, Fennesz, Rock the South, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

COUNTRY WESTERNS

Nashville band Country Westerns released a new single this week, the first taste of an album they made with Matt Sweeney (listen below), and they're also on the road this month, including a few dates with Black Lips and Bloodshot Bill.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift’s 2023 arena tour with Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, MUNA, and more continues to grow.

TYLER CHILDERS

Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps released a new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heave?, in September, and he's announced a tour supporting it. The "Send in the Hounds Tour" runs in April, June, August, and September in North America, with support varying by date, including Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, Marcus King, Margo Price, S John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton, Miles Miller, and Wayne Graham.

ROCK THE SOUTH 2023 LINEUP

Three-day festival Rock the South happens July 20-22 in Cullman, AL. Chris Stapleton tops the lineup, which also includes Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Travis Tritt, Jo Dee Messina, and more.

MORGAN WADE

Country artist Morgan Wade will be touring in 2023, including two sold-out Bowery Ballroom shows.

BREANNA BARBARA

Breanna Barbara just released her second album, Nothin' But Time, and has a few tour dates ahead too.

FENNESZ

Austrian guitarist and electronic/ambient/shoegaze artist Christian Fennesz will be in NYC next week for two shows: Roulette on 11/15 as part of Sylvie Courvoisier Chimeara's sextet that also includes Wadada Leo Smith, Nate Wooley, Drew Gress, and Kenny Wollesen, and then Public Records on 11/19 with Eli Winter.

NAS

Nas just released his new album King's Disease III via Mass Appeal, the third installment in his King's Disease series, and also announced a "one night only" NYC show at Madison Square Garden.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will play Harlem's iconic Apollo Theatre on December 16. "Don’t worry I’ll be back soon for everybody who didn’t get their ticket this time around," he says.

LEIKELI47

Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 released her great new album Shape Up earlier this year, and now she's gearing up for her first shows since COVID lockdown.

ANITA BAKER

R&B balladeer Anita Baker will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her 1983 debut album, The Songstress, on tour in 2023. This marks her first major tour since 1995. "Looking forward to some crazy, lovely hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023," Anita said in a statement. "Gonna bring some new music & some special guests, too."

THE LAST ROCKSTARS (YOSHIKI, HYDE, SUGIZO & MIYAVI)

Japanese artists Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo, and Miyavi have formed a supergroup, The Last Rockstars, who are gearing up to release their debut single. They've also announced US shows: NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on February 4 and Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on February 10. Check out a teaser video:

FORECASTLE FESTIVAL

Louisville, KY festival Forecastle has announced that it will be "taking a pause" in 2023. "It's incredible to see what this festival has become and how the Louisville community has grown around it over the past 20 years," a statement from the fest reads. "There are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we're going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival. We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates.

NEW COLOSSUS FESTIVAL

NYC's New Colossus Festival, which happens in March and features hundreds of bands on their way to Austin for SXSW, has announced its initial lineup.

BLACK HERSTORY LIVE

Afropunk and NYC's Lincoln Center are teaming up to celebrate Black History Month with Black HERstory Live, a two-day festival at David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall on February 24 and 25, 2023.