Tour news: D Smoke, Patton Oswalt, Spiritual Cramp, Soft Kills, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

D SMOKE

Inglewood rapper D Smoke has announced the War & Wonders tour, which kicks off November 30 in Detroit. From there it heads to Chicago, Atlanta, Raleigh, the DC area, Philly, Toronto, Cambridge, NYC (Irving Plaza on 12/11), Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 12/12), San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Roxy on 1/28), and Santa Ana. All dates are here.

PATTON OSWALT

Patton Oswalt's "Who's Ready to Laugh?" Tour picks back up Friday (10/1) in Washington, DC and then hits Virginia Beach, Durham, and Atlanta before stopping in Brooklyn for a show at Kings Theatre on 10/8. The tour also hits Philly, Detroit, Portland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and more. All dates are here.

SPIRITUAL CRAMP / BACCHAE

San Francisco punks Spiritual Cramp will be on tour with Bacchae in November, hitting Cambridge, Philly, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 11/11), Wallingford, and Washington, DC. All dates are here and you can watch a video of them covering The Hives' "Walk, Idiot Walk" here:

--

SOFT KILLS

Soft Kills have expanded their "Roses All Around" tour with Alien Boy and Topographies. The tour starts in Reno on March 15 and includes stops in San Francisco, Tucson, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Miani, Nashville, Richmond, Philly, Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 4/9), Detroit, Chicago, Denver and more, wrapping up in Pasadena for Cruel World Fest. Head here for all dates.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH

The Tallest Man on Earth has cancelled his fall US tour, which included dates with Madi Diaz in October and November. Because of COVID, he and his crew in Sweden haven't been able to get visas to enter and work in the country.

POSTY FEST 2021 (CANCELED)

The 2021 edition Post Malone's Posty Fest, which was to have gone down over Halloween Weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has now been rescheduled for 2022. It was only announced two weeks ago.

EMPATH

Philly band Empath, who just released a new single, are touring with Modest Mouse, Future Islands, and Fucked Up through the fall and into 2022.

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG

Ceramic Dog, aka guitarist Marc Ribot, bassist Shahzad Ismaily and drummer Ches Smith, play the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco this weekend and have dates in Brooklyn, Baltimore and Philly next week.