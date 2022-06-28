Tour news: Dance Gavin Dance, Zeal & Ardor, Outlaw Country Cruise, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

Dance Gavin Dance have announced "An Evening with Friends" tour. The lineup for this tour has guitarist Andrew Wells putting down his instrument to handle clean singing duties, while Veil of Maya's Marc Okubo will fill in on guitar, and former DGD frontman Kurt Travis (whose band Royal Coda is opening the tour) will also be there for "select" songs. The band say, "It is unlikely that you will ever see a DGD lineup like this again and in these intimate venues." Dates begin July 26 in Los Angeles and wrap up August 24 in San Francisco. The NYC show is at Irving Plaza on 8/14. In addition to Royal Coda, Body Thief are also opening. Head here for all dates.

TOYAH & ROBERT'S SUNDAY LUNCH TOUR

King Crimson's Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox will be taking their popular Sunday Lunch YouTube series on the road in 2023.

ZEAL & ARDOR / IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT / SYLVAINE

Zeal & Ardor will tour North America in September and October with support from two other artists that put very unique spins on heavy music, Imperial Triumphant and Sylvaine. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn at Warsaw on September 11 and from there hits Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Calgary, Seattle, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles and more.

BULLY

Nashville's Bully will soon be on tour with their neighbor, Jason Isbell, and along the way will be playing some headline shows, too.

SAMPA THE GREAT

Sampa the Great just announced her new album that features Angelique Kidjo, Denzel Curry and more, and will be touring this summer, including a free SummerStage show in NYC.

OUTLAW COUNTRY CRUISE 2023 LINEUP

The seventh edition of the Outlaw Country Cruise will be sailing February 21-27 from Miami, FL, and this year's lineup of performers include The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97’s, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, The Waco Brothers, and more. Join the presale and learn more here.

LAGWAGON 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Skate punk vets Lagwagon technically formed in 1989, but they released their debut album in 1992, and this year they'll celebrate "30ish Years on the 'Wagon" with an anniversary tour. They've lined up a stacked cast of support bands, including I Am The Avalanche, Bigwig, Strung Out, Grumpster, and SACK (members of The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket), varying by date.

GUIDED BY VOICES

With their second album of 2022 out this week, Guided by Voices will be back in the road soon and have added more U.S. dates.

NNAMDÏ

Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ has signed to to Secretly Canadian for a new album, Please Have A Seat, due October 7, and will be on tour this fall.

FREAKOUT FEST 2022

The 10th annual Freakout Fest happens November 10-13 at multiple Seattle venues, and this year's lineup includes Os Mutantes, No Age, Kid Congo, Isobel Campbell, and more.

R.E. SERAPHIN / TONY JAY

San Francisco powerpop musician R.E. Seraphin will support his new EP, Swingshift (out now via Mt.St.Mtn.), on a West Coast tour with Tony Jay that starts Thursday (6/30) in San Francisco (with Boyracer), and includes shows in Portland, Seattle, Olympia, Oakland, Ventura, San Diego, Los Angeles (with Chime School) and more. All dates are here, and listen to the EP here: