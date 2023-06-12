Tour news: Daniel Caesar, Black Angels / Dandy Warhols, Mr Eazi, Small Black, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE BLACK ANGELS / DANDY WARHOLS

The Black Angels have announced fall tour dates with The Dandy Warhols, including stops in Tucson, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas and more. Rival Sons open and all dates are here.

COACHELLA 2024

Coachella has announced dates for its 2024 edition, which will as usual happen across two weekends in April.

THE MOVIELIFE

Long Island melodic hardcore/emo vets The Movielife will play their classic Forty Hour Train Back to Penn in full for its 20th anniversary at a few Northeast shows

SMALL BLACK 'LIMITS OF DESIRE' 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Small Black will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Limits of Desire on tour this fall, with dates in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 10/21), Philly, DC, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.

DANIEL CAESAR (W/ MOSES SUMNEY, OMAR APOLLO, MORE)

Daniel Caesar has announced the second leg of his Superpowers World Tour. Among the openers are Moses Sumney, Omar Apollo, Orion Sun and more, and it wraps up in NYC on October 17 at Madison Square Garden with Omar Apollo and Montell Fish.

HIP HOP AT 50 @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

The celebrations of hip hop's 50 anniversary keep coming: here's another big one in NYC from Hot 97 and WBLS-FM, curated by Funk Flex. "Hip Hop Forever" happens on Friday, September 15 at Madison Square Garden. The lineup features Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, and Sean Paul, with special guests Mariah Carey and Maxwell (according to a tweet from Hot 97, they're hosting along with Tyrese).

MARGO PRICE

Margo Price will be in NYC this week and has added a second NYC performance, where she'll also be in conversation with Craig Finn.

CAVEMAN MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP

The 2023 Caveman Music Festival happens over Labor Day Weekend (September 1-3) at Monument Lake Resort in Weston, CO. There is hiking and fishing in addition to performances from Dawes, Brent Cobb, The Mother Hips and more.

MODEL/ACTRIZ

NYC's Model/Actiz will be back on the road starting in July, in further support of their great 2023 debut album, Dogsbody.

THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST

The Always Sunny Podcast has been going for two years now, featuring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators/stars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney, along with writer Megan Ganz, going through the FX series episode by episode. The gang have announced a couple live tapings in Philly and NYC.

MR. EAZI

Nigerian artist Mr Eazi has announced the "Choplife World Series 2023" tour which hits North America in late summer, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Houston and NYC (Webster Hall on 9/15).

RINA SAWAYAMA

Rina Sawayama continues her support of last year's Hold The Girl on tour this summer and fall, and she's added a new NYC show to the outing.

MONEYBAGG YO

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has announced his "Larger Than Life" US tour, kicking off later this summer. The trip follows the release of his new project Hard To Love, which features contributions from Future, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. The tour's support lineup features Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Finessse2tymes, Big Boogie, and YTB FATT.

FRANKIE ROSE OPENING FOR SWIRLIES

The Swirlies will be playing a few Northeast shows in July and Frankie Rose has been added to the bills. The tour wraps up in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on 7/23 with w0rmh0les and a DJ set by Nothing.

