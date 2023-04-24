Tour news: Davido, Jodeci, Bonnie Prince Billy, Jidenna, Tanya Tucker, Say Hi, more

JODECI, SWV & DRU HILL

Jodeci (K-Ci Hailey, JoJo, DeVante Swing, and Mr. Dalvin) are reuniting for the Summer Block Party Tour and bringing SWV and Dru Hill along for the ride. The tour hits NYC on August 4 at Coney Island Amphitheatre. Head here for all dates.

DAVIDO

Afrobeats star Davido recently released his new album Timeless and celebrated with an intimate NYC show at Irving Plaza, and now he's announced some much bigger North American shows happening in DC, Houston, Chicago, Boston, and Toronto. Tickets and more info here.

REMA

Afrobeats breakout Rema will return to North America for some of his biggest shows here yet

JPEGMAFIA / DANNY BROWN

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown released their fantastic collaborative album, Scaring The Hoes, last month, and they’ll hit the road together supporting it starting in July.

THE CURE

We're just over two weeks away from the start of The Cure's “Shows of a Lost World“ North American tour, and they've just added “one last extra show.“

U2

U2 have announced details of their upcoming "U2:UV Achtung Baby" Las Vegas residency, which is also the launch of state-of-the-art high-tech venue Sphere at The Venetian.

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY

Will Oldham has announced Bonnie Prince Billy fall tour dates, where shows will feature "both classic songs from throughout his career as well as new material." Stops include nine shows across Texas with Myriam Gendron, plus dates with Laurel Premo including Tucson, Phoenix, Taos, Pittsburgh and more.

THE CLIENTELE

The Clientele are back with their first album in six years and will be on tour in August.

JULIE BYRNE

Julie Byrne has announced her first album in six years and a tour to go with it.

JACQUELINE NOVAK

Jacqueline Novak is bringing her show "Get On Your Knees" on what she says is its final tour.

WILLIE NELSON'S OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL

The 2023 edition of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour begins in June, and he's added a bunch more dates, including NYC, expanding the run into October.

TANYA TUCKER

Country icon Tanya Tucker will release a new album, Sweet Western Sound, which was produced by Brandi Carlile and is due out in June. Tanya will tour for it as well, including a special “Texas Takeover” run with shows at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall, Helotes’ John T. Floore’s Country Store, Houston’s Heights Theater (two nights) and Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s. She's also got a NYC show penciled in for September 14, details TBA. All announced dates are here.

JESSIE WARE

Jessie’s anticipated new album, That! Feels Good! is out this Friday, and she’ll return to North America to tour it in October.

SAY HI

Say Hi have announced a living room tour where all shows will be unamplified, acoustic and all request. The tour kicks off May 24 in Vancouver and includes stops in Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Brooklyn (6/8), Philly, Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles and more.

BLACK EYES

DC/Dischord post-hardcore/art punk vets Black Eyes recently played their first shows in nearly 20 years and put out some archival releases, and now they've announced a few winter shows.

JIDENNA

Jidenna will release a new album, Me You & God, next week, and has just announced The Silk Road Tour. Stops include Santa Ana, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philly, Boston, NYC (Terminal 5 on 8/10), Detroit and more.

OVER THE JAMES 2023

AVAIL are bringing their hometown festival back this summer, and the lineup also includes The Gaslight Anthem, Strike Anywhere, Snapcase and more.

SHAKEY GRAVES / LUCIUS

Shakey Graves and Lucius are opening for The War on Drugs at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summerstage on August 18, with Steve Gunn also on the bill. Leading up to that, they've announced a short run of dates together, including stops in Minneapolis, Kalamazoo, Louisville, Northampton, Burlington, NYC, and Selbyville, DE.

THOTCRIME

Thotcrime have announced their first full-band tour, including an appearance at Friendship Quest Fest 3 in Brooklyn.