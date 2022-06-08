Tour news: Dawes / Bahamas, Rostam, The Bombpops / The Last Gang, Kamaal Williams, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DAWES / BAHAMAS

Dawes and Bahamas are teaming up for two weeks worth of specials shows in September, where the bands will back each other up. Stops include Knoxville, Richmond, Charleston, Wilmington, Baltimore, Patchogue, Hammondsport, Columbus, Iowa City, Bloomington, Lexington, and Memphis. All dates are here.

dawes-bahamas-tour loading...

ROSTAM

Former Vampire Weekend member Rostam has announced some West Coast tour dates for August, hitting Seattle, Portland, San Francisco (Outside Lands), Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego and Salt Lake City.

rostam loading...

ARCADE FIRE

Arcade Fire have added a few more North American dates to their 2022 schedule.

FOO FIGHTERS TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE SHOWS

The Foo Fighters will honor the late Taylor Hawkins with special shows in London and Los Angeles in September.

THE GOON SAX

Australian band The Goon Sax will be on tour with Matador labelmates Interpol and Spoon this summer, and while that tour does not have a NYC show, they have just announced a Brooklyn club show, happening August 26 at Baby's All Right. The tour with Spoon and Interpol does hit Asbury Park the night before, though. All dates are here.

THE DELGADOS

Scottish indie rock greats The Delgados just announced their first shows in 17 years.

BUILT TO SPILL

Indie rock icons Built to Spill have added more shows to their summer tour, including a new NYC show.

JAMES MURPHY / SHIT ROBOT / JUAN MACLEAN

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and old DFA pal Shit Robot are DJing at Brooklyn's Good Room on June 16. If you need more DFA related dance options, Tim Sweeney DJs at Good Room on June 10, and Juan Maclean DJs on July 2.

LOLLAPALOOZA

A couple lineup changes for Lollapalooza: Porno for Pyros will replace Perry Farrell's other band, Janes Addiction, and BTS' J-Hope is taking the slot vacated by Doja Cat.

AUSSIE BBQ (YOU AM I, HAIKU HANDS, G FLIP, MORE)

It's been a while since NYC has had an Aussie BBQ, which used to happen in March, but this year it's happening June 18 at SummerStage in Central Park with indie rock band You Am I headlining, and Peking Duk, Haiku Hands, G Flip, Electric Fields and Baker Boy also on the bill. That's a free show that starts in the mid afternoon -- doors are at 4 PM. Check out the full lineup of free SummerStage shows here. Weirdly, a group named You Am Eye are playing Queens club TV Eye on June 17 with The Piggies.

KAMAAL WILLIAMS

UK musician and producer Kamaal Williams is touring this summer, with dates in Toronto, Montreal, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and more. Amid his trek, Williams also has a four-show NYC residency at Le Poisson Rouge:

June 26: In The Round w/ String Orchestra + Rogê

July 10: In The Round w/ Jazz Quintet + Rogê

July 31: In The Round w/ Electronic House Band + Rogê

August 14: Intimate Solo Set w/ Rogê

All dates are here.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson, and Josh Kaufman will release their second album as Bonny Light Horseman in October, and have headline dates this fall. Meanwhile, they're currently out with Bon Iver.

THURSDAY 'FULL COLLAPSE' SHOWS

Thursday are celebrating the 21st birthday of their sophomore LP, the hugely influential, pivotal post-hardcore classic Full Collapse, in their home state of NJ this summer, with a show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 9. They've now announced they'll be keeping the celebration going with more shows, including some very intimate club dates with Circa Survive's Anthony Green.

NOFX 'PUNK IN DRUBLIC' FEST

NOFX have just announced three Northeast fall editions of their traveling Punk In Drublic Festival, including stops in Worcester, MA; Baltimore, MD; and Asbury Park, NJ.

THE BOMBPOPS / THE LAST GANG

Fat Wreck Chords labelmates The Bombpops and The Last Gang will head out on tour together in August, with dates in Anaheim, Austin, Atlanta, and many locations that don't start with an "A" including Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on September 6). Head here for all dates.

bombpops-tour loading...

SHOW ME THE BODY

Genre-defying punks Show Me The Body have announced a headlining tour for this summer, with support coming from the great Philly punk/rap band Soul Glo and DC rapper WiFiGawd. The tour hits Phoenix, Austin, Oakland, Seattle, Denver, and more.

THE BLACK ANGELS

Texas psych vets The Black Angels have a new double album on the way and are on tour now.

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

Courtney Marie Andrews will release her new album in October and will tour for it this fall.

CASS MCCOMBS

Cass McCombs just announced his 10th album, as well as North American tour dates.

$UICIDEBOY$

$uicideboy$ just announced a new album as well as a tour , that has them out with Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme on most dates, as well as shows with Knocked Loose, Code Orange, and JPEGMAFIA, varying by date.