Tour news: Dead & Co, Tortoise, Regina Spektor, Sean Paul, !!!, Dazy, Lame-O Records, more

DEAD & COMPANY

Dead & Company have added two additional dates to their final tour, including a second show at Boston's Fenway Park on June 24 and a third show at San Francisco's Oracle Park on July 16. Previously announced dates include two nights at NYC's Citi Field, two night's at The Forum in LA, two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field, and more. All dates here.

REGINA SPEKTOR

Regina Spektor had to postpone some shows recently after catching Covid, and new dates have been announced for March, 2023. Those include Ithaca, Toronto, Ann Arbor, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, DC and the tour wraps up in Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theatre on 3/18. All dates are here.

TORTOISE

Post-rock vets Tortoise have announced a West Coast tour for 2023, including rescheduled dates from earlier this year. (They got Covid.) They're hitting Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and LA. More info here.

SEAN PAUL

Dancehall star Sean Paul is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic 2002 sophomore album Dutty Rock with a one-off show at NYC's Webster Hall on November 16.

SETH HERZOG'S SWEET HALLOWEEN

Seth Herzog will host the Halloween edition of his long-running live comedy series SWEET at Chelsea Music Hall on October 25, and the scarily funny lineup includes Colin Quinn, Dave Hill, Ricky Velez, Danijela Steinfel, Toni Nagy and a surprise "Very Special Guest.

LAME-O RECORDS 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS + OTHER DAZY DATES

Philly label Lame-O Records is celebrating its 10th anniversary with three hometown shows at First Unitarian Church: a night show on Friday, December 2 and day and night shows on Saturday, December 3. The lineup includes Shannen Moser, Slaughter Beach Dog, Dazy, Mo Troper, Thin Lips, Golden Apples, Hurry, and more. Full lineup and tickets here. Dazy also added Brooklyn's Alpahville on 12/1 with Jobber and Golden Apples and DC's Comet Ping Pong on 12/4 with Dim Wizard. These are in addition to Dazy's previously announced run supporting Militarie Gun and MSPAINT (which hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 10/27 and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on 10/29).

THE SO SO GLOS

Brooklyn punks The So So Glos are playing a one-off show in their native borough on December 17 at Elsewhere Zone One. They'll be joined by Gymshorts and DJ Suo, with special guests TBA. Tickets are available here.

!!! (CHK CHK CHK)

Sacramento rockers !!! will play a New Year's Eve show with Funky Seshwa on December 31 at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn. More info and tickets here.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE / UNEARTH / RIVERS OF NIHIL

Killswitch Engage have announced a round of holiday shows with support from Unearth, Rivers of Nihil, and one more opener TBA. All dates and more info here.

BAYSIDE / I AM THE AVALANCHE / KOYO

Bayside have announced a headlining tour, and it's an all New York/Long Island emo affair with fellow vets I Am the Avalanche and newer torch-carriers Koyo. All dates and more info here.

BOTCH

Botch have announced their first proper shows in 20 years! The shows will go down in Seattle on February 24 & 25 at The Showbox. Tickets are on sale Thursday (10/20). More info here.

SXSW 2023

The 2023 edition of SXSW Music Festival runs March 13-18, 2023 and they've just announced the first round of showcasing artists, including Algiers, Thao, Beverly Kills, Knifeplay, and nearly 200 more. Read more about it here.

BLONDSHELL

Blondshell, the project of Sabrina Teitelbaum with Yves Rothman, has announced her "debut" NYC show. It goes down December 7 at Mercury Lounge. More info here.

LESS THAN JAKE / CLIFFDIVER / KEEP FLYING

Ska-punk vets Less Than Jake will return to the road in late November/December with support from Cliffdiver and Keep Flying. They come to the NYC area for shows in Jersey City on December 6 at White Eagle Hall and Long Island on December 11 at Mulcahy's. More info available here.

DAWES

Dawes have announced an early 2023 tour supporting their newest album Misadventures of a Doomscroller. The shows are "An Evening with Dawes"-style, where they'll play two sets a night with no opener. More info here.