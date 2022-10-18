Tour news: Death Cab for Cutie, Billie Eilish, Neko Case, Deadguy, Venom, more

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE / LOMELDA

Death Cab for Cutie have announced new May/June dates with Lomelda, including Indianapolis, Toronto, Milwaukee, Calgary, Vancouver and more. Meanwhile, they have West Coast dates with Yo La Tengo this week.

NEKO CASE

Neko Case has announced early 2023 tour dates that include stops in Roanoke, Wilmington, Orlando (with Patty Griffin) and more. All dates are here.

BELLE & SEBASTIAN

Belle and Sebastian were in North America this summer and they've just announced they'll be back in the spring.

BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish has added two more hometown L.A. shows to her Happier than Ever Tour, happening at The Forum on December 15 & 16. She also has South American dates in March.

VENOM CANCEL TOUR; EYEHATEGOD AND RINGWORM TOURING

Venom Inc -- the Venom offshoot featuring founding Venom guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, vocalist/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan (who was in Venom in the late '80s and early '90s), and new drummer Jeramie 'Warmachine' Kling -- were supposed to tour with Ringworm and Eyehategod this fall but had to cancel due to visa issues. The tour is canceled, but Eyehategod are still touring, including a few dates with Ringworm, as well as shows with Brat and Total Hell. Venues have changed as well. The NYC show is now October 27 at Sovereign.

THE VELVET TEEN

The Velvet Teen will be on tour later this fall with Covet, as well as Tsosis and No Stranger on select dates.

CAR SEAT HEADREST

Car Seat Headrest have cancelled their West Coast tour dates and pulled out of this month's When We Were Young Festival. Frontman Will Toledo cited ongoing health issues.

DEADGUY ADD NJ SHOW BEFORE NYC WITH AVAIL

AVAIL are playing two shows at Irving Plaza this weekend with amazing openers Paint It Black, Kill Your Idols, and School Drugs on 10/21 and The Suicide Machines, Deadguy, and Fuck It... I Quit! on 10/22. (You can enter to win tickets to those shows here.) Right before that, Deadguy play Garwood, NJ's Crossroads on October 20 with The Banner, Never Again, and Died Out.

MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER

Melody's Echo Chamber have added additional Los Angeles and NYC shows to her 2023 schedule. There are now three shows at L.A.'s Lodge Room on March 28-30 and two night at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 1 & 2.

DARK FORCE FEST

Dark Force Fest is a three-day "dark alternative" music festival happening March 31 - April 2 at The Sheraton in Parsippany, NJ. The lineup includes HEALTH, Combichrist, Suicide Commando, Actors, Empathy Test, Solar Fake, Vision Video, Rabbit Junk, Bile, Psyclon NIne and lots more.

CALI VIBES 2023

Goldenvoice fest Cali Vibes fest is returning in 2023 from February 17-19 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA. This year is headlined by Jack Johnson and the lineup also includes Rebelution, Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Damian Marley, Tash Sultana, 311, Method Man & Redman, Stephen Marley, Ben Harper, Soja, Steel Pulse, Protoje, Warren G, Sister Nancy, and more.

JESSE MALIN

Jesse Malin will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his solo debut with a special NYC show featuring Lucinda Williams, Tommy Stinson, and more.

RAGANA

The Flenser has signed Ragana, whose first proper full-length in six years will arrive in 2023 via their new label home. They'll also be touring.