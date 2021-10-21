Tour News: Defeated Sanity, Unleash the Archers, AJ Davila, Colin Blunstone, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DEFEATED SANITY

German death metal vets Defeated Sanity have announced their return to the road in 2022. "Alright folks, here it comes, it's been long enough," they write. "We are finally allowed to tour again!!" Their "Sanguinary Impetus USA Tour 2022" runs through February and March, including stops in Los Angeles (Brick By Brick on February 25), Brooklyn (Saint Vitus Bar on March 9), and more. Special guests are still to be announced, and you can see all dates here and below.

JENNY ZIGRINO

Comedian Jenny Zigrino, who has appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central and more, is touring currently and plays Twentynine Palms, CA tonight (10/21) with a run in San Diego over the weekend. She's also got dates in Fort Worth and the Boston area before hitting the NY Comedy Festival to tape her new standup special at Brooklyn's Littlefield on November 14, with 6:30 and 9 PM shows. Head here for all dates and check out a little of Jenny's standup:

COLIN BLUNSTONE

Zombies frontman Colin Blunstone had announced performances of his 1971 debut album One Year, in full with a chamber orchestra, in NYC and LA for its 50th anniversary. They were set to happen in November, but they've now been cancelled. "With great regret, we must announce that Colin Blunstone’s planned One Year 50th Anniversary shows in LA and NYC next month with Joe Wong’s Nite Creatures & Orchid Quartet are canceled, due to travel restrictions and other unfortunate COVID-related circumstances," a message on his social media reads. "Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. This decision has been tremendously disappointing for Colin, his team, and the many musicians involved. Nevertheless, we are determined to celebrate this beloved album, and have exciting news for One Year fans coming soon!"

AJ DAVILA

Garage rock vet AJ Davila (of Davila 666) is gearing up to release a new album, but before he does, he'll road test songs on a short West Cost tour in November that includes shows in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Oakland. Carrion Kids are along for the ride and all dates are here:

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS

Vancouver power metal band Unleash the Archers were on the road in the US in September, and with the cancellation of their European tour, they've scheduled more US dates in December. "What if we had some good news for a change?," they write. "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade... So this is us making some lemonade! As you might know, we recently had to cancel our European tour, but we have been working our butts off this last week to do a quick scheduling of dates in the US for this December... To start, we are going to replace the five shows that were cancelled in September (Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Rochester) and we are super excited to add some additional dates in Canada and the surrounding US as well. Again, we are so sorry to everyone in Europe that we are going to be missing, but hopefully everyone who had a show cancelled on them earlier this year in the US will get a chance to come rock out with us before the year is over! Also, ÆTHER REALM and Seven Kingdoms are on board again so that's some great news too!" The shows include a new NYC show at Brooklyn Monarch on December 17, and you can see all dates here.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

Swedish House Mafia are on the Coachella 2022 lineup, and they also have a world tour planned for next year. Dates are still TBA; stay tuned.