Tour news: Depeche Mode, Cafe Tacvba, Culture Club / Howard Jones, Gus Dapperton, more

DEPECHE MODE

Depeche Mode have announced 2024 dates for their ongoing Memento Mori tour, starting with London's O2 Arena on January 22. Also on next year's schedule: Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Torino, Milan and more. Depeche Mode's second North American leg happens this fall with NYC stops at Barclays Center on October 21, and Madison Square Garden on October 28.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Japanese Breakfast is on the road through the fall, including festival dates and shows with Built to Spill, Beck, and Phoenix. She's added a new hometown Philadelphia stop to wrap up the dates, happening on Halloween (10/31) at The Fillmore with Hop Along.

CAFE TACVBA

Mexican alt-rock vets Cafe Tacvba will be heading north of the border this month for big outdoor shows in Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl on July 21 & 22 with the LA Philharmonic) and NYC (SummerStage at Central Park on July 24).

INTO IT. OVER IT.

Into It. Over It. have announced an anniversary tour celebrating 10 years of Intersections and 15 years of the project. They'll be playing the album in full with support from Oceanator (and another band TBD) on the first leg, Kevin Devine and Queen Of Jeans on the second, and a final show with Owen and Queen Of Jeans at the end of the fall.

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are playing Austin's Levitation Festival on Halloween weekend, and they've just announced an extensive North American tour around that appearance. The tour begins September 17 in Philly, and includes shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Missoula, Seattle, Vancouver, L.A., Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta and more.

THE CHURCH

The Church will return to North America this fall for a month-long US tour in continued support of this year's The Hypnogogue. Dates kick off September 28 in Seattle and wrap up November 1 in Evanston, IL with stops in Vegas, Santa Fe, Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City and more.

GUS DAPPERTON

Gus Dapperton has added four shows to the Henge tour: NYC (Webster Hall on November 30), Philly, Boston and DC. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time. All tour dates are here.

LIL UZI VERT

Having recently announced anticipated new album Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert has announced the "Pink Tape Tour," which hits arenas in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, LA, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in the Philly rapper's hometown.

CULTURE CLUB / HOWARD JONES / BERLIN

The Letting it Go Show Tour, which has Culture Club out with Howard Jones and Berlin, kicks off this Thursday in West Palm Beach and hits the NYC area on July 23 at Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY and July 26 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.

MODERN ENGLISH

Post-punk and new wave greats Modern English will be on tour in late summer and early fall, with Korine opening a few shows.

STEEL POLE BATH TUB

Noise punk greats Steel Pole Bath Tub are reuniting for their first show in 15 years. The occasion? It's part of the two-day "30th-ish anniversary party/reunion" for Emo's Houston, which happens September 8 & 9 at Rockefellers. "We’re forever grateful and loyal to Eric 'Emo' Hartman for always making Texas some of the best stops on tour, not to mention all the people we met and friends we made there," say the band.

SNÕÕPER

Nashville mutant punks Snõõper release their anticipated debut album, Super Snõõper, this week via Third Man, and they've announced more tour dates, including an NYC show.

BONNY DOON ADDED TO SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG TOUR

Slaughter Beach, Dog will be on tour supporting their just-announced new album and they've added Bonny Doon as an opener.

QUASI

Quasi (Janet Weiss & Sam Coomes) are playing Riot Fest and Hopscotch in September, and around those appearances will do a little East Coast / Midwest touring.

HOME FRONT / POISON RUIN

Edmonton, Alberta duo Home Front -- aka Graeme McKinnon of Canadian hardcore band No Problem, and Clint Frazier, who used to lead electro-rock group Shout Out Out Out Out -- will be on tour this month with dark punks Poison Ruin.

--

