Tour news: Depeche Mode / Kelly Lee Owens, Fana Hues, Trey Anastasio, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DEPECHE MODE OPENERS (KELLY LEE OWENS, STELLA ROSE)

Kelly Lee Owens will open for Depeche Mode on the first leg of their North American tour, including Sacramento, San Jose, LA, Vegas, San Antonio, Chicago, Toronto, Quebec City, and Montreal. KLO is not on the NYC show (Madison Square Garden on 4/14), which will be opened by Stella Rose & The Dead Language.

DURAN DURAN / NILE RODGERS' CHIC / BASTILLE

Duran Duran have announced 2023 North American tour dates that once again have them out with Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille. The tour begins May 27 at Napa Valley's Bottlerock Festival and runs through June 18 in Sunrise, FL.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio has a few dates with his solo band on the horizon, playing Baltimore and Asbury Park (July 7 at Stone Pony Summerstage), just before the Levitate festival in Marshfield, MA.

LEVITATE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

In addition to Anastasio, the three-day Levitate fest also features Brandi Carlile, Stick Figure, Goose, Ziggy Marley, Shakey Graves, Lucius, and more. It goes down July 7-9 in Marshfield, MA. Full details here.

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

After being forced to postpone their December dates after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand, Sunny Day Real Estate will resume their reunion tour later this month.

LIES

LIES, the duo of Mike & Nate Kinsella, just announced their self-titled debut album and will be playing a few shows in support.

POISON RUIN

Philly band Poison Ruïn have announced a new album, Härvest, due April 14 via Relapse, marking their label debut. They've also got tour dates surrounding SXSW, including a Brooklyn show at The Meadows on April 15. Head here for all dates.

HIGH VIS

UK band High Vis have added a few more dates to their upcoming first-ever North American tour, including a second NYC show.

JOANNA STERNBERG

Joanna Sternberg has announced a three-show residency at Brooklyn's Union Pool on three Wednesdays in March: the 3/8 show is with Miwi La Lupa, the 3/22 show is with Maya Luz, and the 3/29 show is with Willy Gantrim. Joanna says, "I think there will be other surprise friends joining too." Tickets are on sale.

HELEN (FT LIZ HARRIS OF GROUPER)

Oregon band Helen, which features Grouper's Liz Harris, Jed Bindeman (of Eternal Tapestry), Scott Simmons, and Helen on backing vocals, have announced their NYC debut, a two night stand at Union Pool.

FANA HUES

R&B singer Fana Hues has announced a six-stop US tour, hitting New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and San Francisco. The NYC show is at Baby's All Right on 3/19 and all dates are here.

EVAN STEPHENS HALL (PINEGROVE)

Pinegrove's Evan Stephens Hall has announced a solo show at NYC's Mercury Lounge on February 26 with Allegra Krieger. Says Evan:

i'll perform some songs both of pinegrove & non-pinegrove provenance.. we will aim to address the most pressing issues of the day: -machines that learn from hints

-why frogs are vanishing

-where the solar wind ends

-virtual museums which exist only inside a computer

THE GOLDEN DREGS

London band The Golden Dregs release their first album for 4AD this week and will be playing some US shows in March around SXSW.

JIVEBOMB

Rising Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb will be touring a bunch this year, first with Gumm in March and April, and then supporting Angel Du$t and Life's Question in May. The tour with Gumm spans the East Coast and Midwest, while the run with Angel Du$t and Life's Question heads South.

HEARTLESS BASTARDS

Heartless Bastards have announced a North American spring tour, with dates kicking off May 4 in Baton Rouge and wrapping up June 10 in Austin.