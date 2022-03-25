Tour news: Destroy Boys, Caroline Spence, SAVAK, Channel Tres, Sarah Squirm, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DESTROY BOYS / SCOWL

Destroy Boys will be out with Scowl this spring and summer starting May 20 in Seattle and wrapping up June 25 in Los Angeles. They'll play NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on June 4 and Asbury Park's House of Independents on June 5. Head here for all dates.

LYKKE LI

Lykke Li will be on tour this year supporting her new album EYEYE, with stops in San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, and NYC. See all dates here.

COURTNEY BARNETT "HERE AND THERE" TOUR

Courtney Barnett has announced "Here and There," a 15-date touring festival with an impressive rotating lineup that includes Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Waxahatchee, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Men I Trust, and Quinn Christopherson.

LIL TRACY / BRENNAN SAVAGE

Lil Tracy and Brennan Savage, both associates of the late Lil Peep, have announced a tour together that begins June 3 in Mesa, AZ and runs through July 3 in Austin, with stops in L.A., San Francisco, Vancouver, SLC, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, Philly, NYC (Webster Hall on 6/27), Atlanta, Houston and more.

SARAH SQUIRM

Comedian Sarah Sherman, aka Sarah Squirm, can currently be seen as a featured player on Saturday Night Live, and she recently announced a show at Brooklyn's Bell House on 4/29. That show sold out so they added a late show the same night.

FRED ARMISEN

Fred Armisen has announced new dates for his "Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome" show he's been doing for a while now. The tour kicks off June 8 at Elsewhere Rooftop in Brooklyn, and includes stops in Richmond, Baltimore, Charlotte, Athens, Atlanta, Oxford, and Dallas.

FURNACE FEST LINEUP

The revived post-hardcore/punk/emo/metalcore Alabama festival Furnace Fest returns for its second consecutive year from September 23-25, and after recently revealing the very promising initial lineup, the even more stacked full lineup is here.

SAVAK

Brooklyn band SAVAK release their new album Human Error / Human Delight on April 15, and will be on the road supporting it soon. Dates start with a release show at Brooklyn's Littlefield on April 7 with Chris Brokaw, and they'll play together again at Tubby's in Kingston on April 8. They've also got shows in Lowell and Boston, a Pittsburgh show with Gotobeds and Upper Wilds, and Washington, DC, that's also with Upper Wilds. Back in NYC, they'll play two shows at Le Poisson Rouge: July 20 with Jawbox, and October 21 with June of 44. All dates are here.

LES SAVY FAV

Les Savy Fav are playing Barcelona's Primavera Sound in June, and before that will play a couple East Coast warm-up shows.

CAROLINE SPENCE

Caroline Spence is gearing up to release her new album, True North, in April and has some tour dates as well, playing Lexington, KY tonight and Saturday, and then more dates in April, including NYC's Rockwood Music Hall on 4/27. Head here for all dates.

DOUGIE POOLE

New York country singer Dougie Pool is currently on the road with Paul Cherry, playing Treefort Fest in Boise this weekend, and dates ahead in Spokane, Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. When he get back to NYC, Dougie will play Baby's All Right on April 10 with Joanna Sternberg. All dates are here.

CHANNEL TRES

Channel Tres has dates surrounding his appearance at Coachella in April, including shows in Mexico, and then shows later in the spring including Minneapolis, New Orleans, Detroit and NYC for Governors Ball. He'll also hit the European festival circuit this summer, and opens for Tyler the Creator in Paris. All dates are here.

ARLO MCKINNEY

Ohio alt-country singer Arlo McKinley will head out on spring tour, where he's promising to debut new music. Things kick off on 4/29 in West Virginia and wrap up at Tennessee's Bloomin BBQ & Bluegrass Festival in May, and Arlo hits NYC, DC, Worcester, and more in between.

LET'S EAT GRANDMA

Let's Eat Grandma's new album Two Ribbons is out in April and they'll be on tour this fall.