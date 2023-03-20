Tour news: DEVO, Maryland Deathfest, Frankie Cosmos, Bryson Tiller, Big Joanie, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MARYLAND DEATHFEST

Maryland Deathfest has announced more performers for its 2024 edition (they're taking this year's off). Those include: Dismember (Sweden), Dragged Into Sunlight performing 'Hatred for Mankind' in its entirety, Artificial Brain, Contaminated (Australia), Dread Sovereign (Ireland), Perdition Temple and Spirit Possession. The join previously announced performers Cryptopsy (performing Blasphemy Made Flesh), Gorguts, Beheaded, Derketa, Goat Haemorrhage, and more. Organizers say "the lineup for MDF 2024 is now largely complete, but there are still a handful of bands that will be announced in the coming months." Head here for full lineup and tickets.

FRANKIE COSMOS

Frankie Cosmos have a slew of West Coast dates coming up in early May, several of which are alongside Dear Nora. The road trip ends with their appearance at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City. All dates here.

Meanwhile, Frankie Cosmos alter ego Franz Charcoal will appear in NYC this weekend on March 24 at Purgatory for Brooke Finegold's "The Town Cryer" with Maddie Connors, Jenna Sherriton, and Richard Perez.

BIG JOANIE

British black feminist punk trio Big Joanie's first-ever North American tour kicked off last night. The tour runs down the West Coast through the end of March and picks up in May for an East Coast/Midwest leg that includes NYC shows at Union Pool on May 25 (sold out) and Baby's All RIght on May 26 (tickets). Get a taste of what to expect with this just released live video of Big Joanie playing "Your Words" in London.

BRYSON TILLER

Singer, songwriter and rapper Bryson Tiller will be on his Back and I’m Better Tour starting May 4 in San Diego, with dates running through June 12 in Seattle. Stops include Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on May 18 and NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on May 20. Head here for all dates.

PITCHFORK FEST 2023

Pitchfork has announced the lineup for the Chicago fest's 2023 edition, with headliners The Smile, Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Big Thief, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Bon Iver, Kelela, Koffee, and sets from many more.

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have been performing together internationally since the release of their collab album Reset last year, and now they've finally announced a US tour around Pitchfork Fest. Headlining dates feature support from Braxe + Falcon.

JOCKSTRAP

UK duo Jockstrap have announced a couple headlining shows in Boston and Brooklyn ahead of their just-announced appearance at Pitchfork Festival.

THE MEN

Brooklyn mainstays The Men will be performing and signing records at Rough Trade on April 14, supporting their new album New York City. It's free with RSVP.

DEVO

DEVO have shared a handful of festival dates in the UK and Europe coming up in August, including Oslo's ØYA Festival, Way Out West in Sweden, Flow Festival in Helsinki, and more. Dates and more info on their website.

TEEN SUICIDE

Teen Suicide announced a tour coming up this summer, their first in a while.

THE OFFSPRING / SUM 41 / SIMPLE PLAN

The Offspring have announced a tour with pop punk successors Sum 41 and Simple Plan coming up this summer.

LARRY JUNE/MONROE FLOW/DVME

Ahead of the release of his collaborative album with The Alchemist, Bay Area rapper Larry June has announced a tour spanning 47 cities this summer. Support comes from Monroe Flow and DVME.