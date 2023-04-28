Tour news: Drake / 21 Savage, U2, My Morning Jacket, DEBBY FRIDAY, Xscape, Rebecca Black, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DRAKE / 21 SAVAGE

Drake has added three more dates to his 'It's All a Blur' Tour with 21 Savage, which are second shows in Columbus, Austin, and Charlotte. The tour hits NYC in July with four shows at Barclays and three nights at MSG. All dates are here.

KAROL G

Colombian pop/reggaeton star Karol G has announced the "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" tour. The stadium dates hit six cities in August and September: Las Vegas, Pasadena, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and East Rutherford, NJ.

BAMBOOZLE FEST CANCELED

“After intensive discussions and meetings, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle Festival 2023,“ organizers wrote in a statement. The festival was scheduled for next weekend (May 5-7).

SOUND AND FURY 2023

The 2023 Sound & Fury lineup includes Trapped Under Ice, High Vis, Gel, Twitching Tongues, Cold World, Model/Actriz, more.

DEBBY FRIDAY

DEBBY FRIDAY is taking the GOOD LUCK tour to the UK and Europe next week but will be back in North America this summer for more dates, including Chicago, Seattle, and Quebec City, as well as Winnipeg and Saskatoon shows opening for Tegan & Sara. Head here for all dates.

SIOUXSIE SIOUX

Siouxsie Sioux has added more dates to her first tour in 15 years.

2023 R&B EXPERIENCE

Xscape, 112, Tevin Campbell, Ginuwine, and more are all part of the 2023 R&B Music Experience tour, that hits San Francisco, Orlando, Atlanta, Brooklyn (Barclays Center on June 30) and more.

U2

U2 have added five more shows to their upcoming U2:UV Achtung Baby residency at Las Vegas' soon-to-open high-tech venue Sphere. Those just added shows are October 27 & 28, and November 1,3 & 4.

MY MORNING JACKET ONE BIG HOLIDAY

My Morning Jacket have announced that their One Big Holiday destination concert vacation will be back in 2024, on April 4-8 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico. Details and lineup are still TBA but returning guests and MMJ One Big Family members can register for the presale now. Meanwhile, MMJ's 2023 tour kicks off May 14 in Mobile, AL.

ROCK THE BELLS 2023

Old school hip hop festival Rock the Bells returns to Forest Hills Stadium on August 5 for its 2023 edition, and they've announced the lineup. It features Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man, Redman, Swizz Beatz (with special guests), Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, and more.

IMARHAN

Tuareg group Imarhan will be back in the United States this summer for a two-week tour that kicks off July 15 in NYC.

CHROMEO

Dave 1 and P-Thugg will be taking Chromeo on the road this fall for the Funk Yourself tour, and before that they'll play Colorado's Red Rocks this spring with Hot Chip.

REBECCA BLACK

Rebecca Black is on tour now and plays Brooklyn on May 6 at Elsewhere. Later that same night, Rebecca will guest DJ at the I Can't Feel My Face 2010s dance party at Brooklyn Bowl.

JOCKSTRAP

Jockstrap will return to the US in July for dates ahead of their Pitchfork Festival set and have added a second NYC show.