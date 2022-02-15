Tour news: Duran Duran, Grant Lee Phillips, Warren Haynes, For Your Health, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

GRANT LEE PHILLIPS

Grant Lee Phillips will release All That You Can Dream on May 20 via Yep Roc -- check out "A Sudden Place" from the album below. He'll be doing a little touring in June to promote the album and dates include a stop at NYC's City Winery on 6/3.

DURAN DURAN

We're still waiting for Duran Duran to announce a full North American tour in support of their new album Future Past, but they have announced three nights at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on September 9-11. Hopefully more North American dates will be added; they do have shows elsewhere in the world coming up.

HOLLYWOOD BOWL 2022 SEASON

Duran Duran are just one of many big artists announced for Hollywood Bowl's 2022 season.

MY MORNING JACKET

My Morning Jacket announced a North American tour that includes two nights at Red Rocks, a show at L.A.‘s Hollywood Forever Cemetery and more. Joining them will be Madison Cunningham, Indigo De Souza, and Joy Oladokun.

PUSCIFER

Maynard James Keenan is currently on tour with Tool, and in June he'll bring both them and Puscifer, his project with Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, to Bonnaroo. Puscifer have now announced a tour around the festival, their first US dates since 2016 and their first supporting 2020's Existential Reckoning.

KURT VILE

Kurt Vile just announced his first album for Verve Records and he'll be touring this spring.

FOR YOUR HEALTH / STAY INSIDE / DREAMWELL RESCHEDULE TOUR

For Your Health, Stay Inside and Dreamwell have rescheduled their Northeast shows which will happen in March, hitting Boston, Asbury Park (The Saint on 3/16), Amityville, Holyoke, Middletown, CT and Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 3/20).

BOB MOULD

Bob Mould just announced a whole bunch of solo electric shows.

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS / QUASI

Jon Spencer & the HITmakers will be touring this spring with Quasi. Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss are pulling double duty, as in addition to being Quasi, they'll also play in The HITmakers on this tour.

PHISH

Phish announced new North American dates that will keep them on the road from May through September.

WARREN HAYNES

Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes is playing the Love Rocks NYC benefit in March, and he's announced some Northeast solo shows around that, including Deerfield, MA and Ridgefield, CT. Gov't Mule have dates coming up, too -- head here for all shows.

ELVIS COSTELLO / NICK LOWE

Elvis Costello & The Imposters recently released new album The Boy Named If that very much has the spirit of his classic albums with The Attractions. He's just announced a North American tour supporting it. Much of the tour is with Nick Lowe, who produced many of Elvis' classic early albums and wrote "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding."

MODEST MOUSE / THE CRIBS

Modest Mouse are playing a few festivals this spring -- Boston Calling, Pasadena's Just Like Heaven, Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam in Vegas, and others -- and they've announced a tour around them, with support on headlining shows from The Cribs. Dates includes Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage (we've got a presale) and NYC's SummerStage at Central Park.

COACHELLA SIDESHOWS

Coachella is returning over two weekends in April for its 2022 edition, and also back are promoter Goldenvoice's annual series of separate headlining shows from festival performers, happening in California in April.

ROOTS PICNIC

The 2022 edition of Roots Picnic has been announced. It goes down June 4-5 at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philly, and headlining is Mary J. Blige, who's fresh off performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, doing her first-ever collaborative set with The Roots. The lineup also includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, Kamasi Washington, and more.

KING WOMAN

King Woman has a few shows lined up in support of last year's fantastic Celestial Blues, including headline shows (a newly announced Brooklyn date) and a few festival appearances, like San Francisco's Noise Pop, Austin's Oblivion Access, and Pasadena's This Ain't No Picnic.

NEW FOUND GLORY

Early 2000s pop punk continues to have a lot of endurance, and if you've got a place in your heart for that kinda thing, you've also probably got a place in your heart for New Found Glory's 2002 album Sticks and Stones, home to their mainstream breakthrough singles "My Friends Over You" and "Head On Collision," as well as a slew of fan-fave deeper cuts. That album turns 20 this year, and NFG have just announced a tour that will celebrate the album's anniversary, with support from easycore vets Four Year Strong, and melodic hardcore supergroup Be Well.

PINK MOUNTAINTOPS (WITH DINOSAUR JR)

Pink Mountaintops announced a new album today, and tonight they begin a string of West Coast shows with Dinosaur Jr.

SOUND ON SOUND

Founders Entertainment, who put on Governors Ball, will be bringing a new music festival to the East Coast in September. They've announced the inaugural Sound on Sound, happening in Bridgeport, CT's Seaside Park on September 24 and 25. The lineup includes Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, The National, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Black Pumas, The Head and the Heart, Band of Horses, and more.