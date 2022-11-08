Tour news: DVSN, McLusky, Kaash Paige, Ben Lee, Maya Hawke, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BEN LEE

Australian singer-songwriter Ben Lee recently released his 20th album, I'M FUN! and just announced January shows in Los Angeles (The Moroccan Lounge on 1/17) and NYC (Berlin Under A on 1/19). Additionally, Ben has just shared a video for "Slow Down," which was directed by Shamir. Watch that here:

PETER GABRIEL

Peter Gabriel will be busy in 2023. Hs first album of original songs in 20 years, i/o, is coming out, and he'll be doing a lot of touring.

DRAKE

Drake was scheduled to play an intimate NYC show at Harlem's Apollo Theater this Friday (11/11) for SiriusXM, but he's rescheduled it following Takeoff's death. and added a second date.

DVSN

Rapper DVSN has announced the "Working on My Karma" tour which will kick off February 17 in Boston and wrap up April 6 in Toronto. The NYC show is February 21 at Terminal 5 and all dates are here.

MCLUSKY

Reunited UK band McLusky will launch the second leg of their first North American tour in 18 years -- celebrating the 20th anniversary of McLusky Do Dallas -- on November 30 in Cambridge, MA and dates include Brooklyn's Warsaw on December 1.

PARAMORE

Paramore just announced their 2023 arena tour last week, and they’ve added new NYC & LA dates.

GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC

Despite announcing his retirement from touring in 2019, George Clinton has stayed on the road and has more dates coming up.

KAASH PAIGE

Dallas R&B singer Kaash Paige has announced new project S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life) which will be out November 18. There will also be a 2023 tour to go along with it, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on February 7.

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have a few shows on the horizon including a just-announced a pair of shows with Angel Olsen at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

MAYA HAWKE

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke (the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) will tour for her new album MOSS in 2023. There are only a few dates announced: Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 3/12), DC, Chicago and Minneapolis. Head here for all dates.