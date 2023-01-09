Tour news: Dying Fetus, Young Nudy, Wet Leg, The Chicks, Luna, Rxk Nephew, more

YOUNG NUDY

Rapper Young Nudy has announced Spring 2023 tour dates presented by Rolling Loud. Dates kick off March 1 in San Diego and wrap up in Atlanta on 4/20. The NYC show happens at Knockdown Center on March 30. All dates are here.

young nudy tour loading...

WET LEG

Wet Leg are opening three rescheduled LA Harry Styles shows this month -- January 26, 27 & 29 -- as part of his 15-show run at The KIA Forum. Wet Leg have lots of other dates, too.

wet leg harry styles loading...

THE FALL OF TROY

Progressive post-hardcore vets The Fall of Troy will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 self-titled debut album this year by performing it in full on tour.

DYING FETUS / SUICIDE SILENCE

Dying Fetus have announced the Chaos & Carnage tour which is co-headlined with Suicide Silence and also features Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, and Crown Magnetar. It plows into NYC on April 13 at Palladium Times Square. Head here for all dates.

chaos and carnage 2023 tour loading...

RXK NEPHEW

Rapper Rxk Nephew has a few February shows lined up, hitting Atlanta, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 2/11), Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Oakland and Los Angeles.

THE CHICKS

The Chicks have announced a Las Vegas residency, happening at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13. "Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," the Chicks. "After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming."

BOTTLEROCK 2023

California festival BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its 2023 edition with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins, and lots more.

IN BETWEEN DAYS FESTIVAL

Quincy, MA music festival In Between Days has announced its 2023 edition, happening on August 19 and 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It's headlined by Lord Huron and Modest Mouse, and the lineup also features Sunny Day Real Estate, Metric, and more.

KATIE MALCO / BRIDIE MONDS-WATSON (SOAK)

UK singer-songwriter Katie Malco will be on the road in February with Ireland's Bridie Monds-Watson of SOAK. Dates include Boston, NYC (Alphaville on February 2), DC, Richmond, Philly, Nashville, Davenport, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

katie malco bridie monds watson tour loading...

LUNA

Luna are on a West Coast tour starting Thursday, January 11 in Ojai, CA and from there head to L.A., San Francisco, Eugene, Seattle and Portland. “We are actually following the same itinerary we did in early 2020, right before the world shut down," notes Dean Wareham. "A lot has changed but we have had the same lineup for 22 years now and I feel we play better than ever, there is something special that happens on stage when musicians know each other (and the music) this well."

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS

Canadian greats The New Pornographers are now signed to Merge and will release a new album this spring, and they'll be on tour (no Bejar though, sorry).

PAVEMENT

Pavement's reunion is continuing into the summer with a three-show Iceland residency.

DONUTS ARE FOREVER (J-DILLA TRIBUTE)

Annual NYC J Dilla tribute show Donuts Are Forever has announced its live return for February, marking the show's first in-person edition since COVID.

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY

See You Next Tuesday, who are gearing up to release their first album in 15 years next month, will celebrate with a Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on February 24 with Bandit, The Banner, and Wreath of Tongues. The band have three shows this weekend (Chicago, Grand Rapids and Detroit).

INDIAN / BODY VOID

Two great doom/sludge bands, Indian and Body Void, have announced a one-off show happening at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus in March.

FUGITIVE (POWER TRIP)

Fugitive--the new band of Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez, Skourge vocalist Seth Gilmore, and members of Creeping Death, Impalers, and more--have announced their NYC debut, opening for local crossover thrash greats Ekulu.