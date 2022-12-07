Tour news: Echo & The Bunnymen, Key Glock, Ladytron, Imperial Triumphant, more

KEY GLOCK

Rapper Key Glock will be on the Glockoma tour this spring with Big Scarr, hitting 31 cities all over the US. The NYC show happens at Knockdown Center on March 18. Head here for all dates.

attachment-key glock tour loading...

KELELA

Kelela’s first new album since 2017 is out in February, and she’ll hit the road in North America and London in March and April.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT / CLOAK / COUCH SLUT

Avantgarde metal trio Imperial Triumphant will spend two weeks of their early 2023 on a US tour with Cloak and Couch Slut. "Imperial Triumphant will be bringing the chaos of New York City to the eastern coast of the USA this winter," says bandleader Zachary Ezrin. "We are excited to be accompanied by black metal band Cloak and fellow metropolitans Couch Slut on this excursion. This will be our first headline tour since 2021 and we are elated to bring our golden ritual to a few select cities. We will be joined by horns and special guests making this tour one not to be missed." Dates kick off January 31 at Clifton, NJ's Dingbatz and wrap up in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on February 12 with Sunrot, Diva Karr, and Greyfleshtethered also on the bill.

attachment-imperial triumphant loading...

FIDDLEHEAD / DRUG CHURCH / ANGEL DU$T

Well here's a banger of a triple bill for fans of melodic, alternative/indie rock-infused hardcore: Fiddlehead, Drug Church, and Angel Du$t will play three Northeast shows together this February.

LADYTRON

UK icy synth band Ladytron release new album Time's Arrow in January, and they'll be visiting the West Coast for a few shows in May, including Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. All dates are here.

ladytron 2023 tour loading...

ALT-J

alt-J are playing their debut LP An Awesome Wave in full at a few shows US this spring, and have added a second date in Brooklyn -- we've got a presale.

RAUW ALEJANDRO / JABBAWOCKEEZ

Reggaetón giant Rauw Alejandro has announced an extensive 2023 world tour in support of his great new album Saturno, and he'll be joined on the road by iconic dance crew the Jabbawockeez. The tour begins in March with a lengthy North American run, followed by shows in Central America, Spain/Portugal, and South America.

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS

Minneapolis punks Off With Their Heads will celebrate their 20th anniversary on tour in 2023. Vocalist and guitarist Ryan Young says, "In the spirit of this, I have decided to get back to how it started. Long time drummer and friend Kyle Manning and I will be embarking on a 2 piece tour dubbed 'The Wandering Duo.' This involved both of us getting out of our comfort zone and playing some of these songs with new arrangements, some traditionally, some beloved covers, some stories and even some new songs. We will return to zero crew members. We will sell our own merch. We have repressed all of our old records to take along. We have arranged shows in towns we have either never played or haven't been to in years. We are searching for the vibe and energy that hooked us all on this in the first place. That is the sole purpose of the first 3 months of 2023."

off with their heads 2023 loading...

KNUCKLE PUCK / REAL FRIENDS

Knuckle Puck and Real Friends will be "chilling and rocking across the USA" this spring, with Bearings joining them on March dates and Between You & Me joining on April dates. All dates are here, and you can pick up Knuckle Puck's new Retrospective comp on limited edition clear vinyl.

knuckle puck real friends 2023 tour loading...

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN

Echo & The Bunnymen will be celebrating their classic 1984 album Ocean Rain with a few UK shows in September, where they'll be backed by The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. The tour hits Nottingham, Edinburgh and Liverpool before wrapping up at London's Royal Albert Hall on 9/18. All dates are here.

bunnymen ocean rain 2023 loading...

THE RESIDENTS

The Residents have finally rescheduled their Dog Stab! tour that was supposed to happen in 2020.

SETH HERZOG'S SWEET (CHRISTMAS EDITION)

Seth Herzog's long-running comedy cavalcade, SWEET, holds its Christmas edition on December 20 at Chelsea Hall and welcomes guests Gina Gershon, Tarik Trotter, Adam Pally, David Wain, Aparna Nancherla, Matt Friend, Sean Conroy, Nick Stevens, and more surprises.