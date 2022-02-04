Tour news: The Dear Hunter / TWIABP, Big Takeover Fest, Elephant Stone, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE DEAR HUNTER AND THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE

The Dear Hunter and The World is a Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have decided to postpone their spring tour to the summer. The Dear Hunter write:

This conversation came up last week and since then, case counts in the USA have been continuing to trend downwards. We know this tour "can happen" and most likely could happen safely this spring. However, over the last few years, our band has shifted in many ways. We are touring less and less each year. We have been spending more time at home with our families and have been making that a mission in our career prior to the pandemic. We have decided, if we are going to tour less, we want to make sure each tour is one to remember. Even though the chances are low, we would hate to be forced to reschedule dates, have any fans get sick at our shows, and put a damper on what should be a fun experience for everyone involved.

The tour now kicks off July 28 in San Francisco and the new NYC date is August 13 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are here.

SUPERGRASS

Britpop greats Supergrass have finally rescheduled their NYC and LA shows that were supposed to happen in 2020.

COURTNEY BARNETT

Courtney Barnett has postponed the remainder of her North American tour because of a positive Covid test. "So sorry to announce that we are postponing the rest of the shows on our USA tour due to a positive Covid result this morning," she writes. "My team are working hard to reschedule dates, so if you can hold on to your tickets in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, New Haven and Burlington we’ll have news for you very soon."

SKIP MARLEY

Skip Marley (son of Cedella, grandson of Bob) released his great debut EP Higher Place in 2020, followed by the new single "Vibe" (ft. Popcaan) last fall, and he's played the US before (like at Prospect Park last summer), but now he has just announced his first-ever US headlining tour.

BIG TAKEOVER FESTIVAL

The planned 2020 edition of Richmond hardcore festival United Blood never happened, and the fest may not return at all, but Mutually Assured Destruction/Sentinel frontman Ace Stallings (one of United Blood's bookers) has teamed up with Triple B Records to put on a new Richmond hardcore festival, Big Takeover, on May 20 and 21 with Genocide Pact, No/Mas, Mutually Assured Destruction, Restraining Order, Nosebleed, C4, Terrorizer, Mindforce, Division of Mind, Dead Heat, High Command, Downfall, Spy, C4, Final Gasp, Vomit Forth, and more, plus more TBA. Tickets are on sale.

RIVERS OF NIHIL

Pennsylvania progressive/technical death metallers Rivers of Nihil have announced a spring headlining tour in support of their 2021 album The Work, with Fallujah, Alluvial, and Warforged opening all dates, and additional support from Hypocrisy, The Zenith Passage, and Burial In The Sky, varying by date.

ELEPHANT STONE

Montreal's Elephant Stone will be on tour in May, with shows in New Haven, Troy, Brooklyn (The Sultan Room on May 22), Cleveland, Chicago, and Ontario shows in Toronto and Windsor. They'll also be in Austin next month for SXSW. Head here for all dates and check out the video for "M Lonely" from their upcoming EP, Le voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune:

CIRCUIT DES YEUX

Circuit des Yeux released their sixth album and first for Matador, -io, in October, and they'll be supporting it on a North American tour beginning later this month, that includes stops at SXSW and Big Ears.

LOVE, BURNS

NYC's Love, Burns -- featuring Comet Gain cofounder Phil Sutton and Kyle Forester (Crystal Stilts, Purple Mountains) -- just released their excellent debut album today (read our review) and have a couple local shows on the horizon. They'll play Pete's Candy Store on February 10 and the New Colossus Festival in March.

GARY NUMAN

Synthpop icon Gary Numan is set to start his 34-date Intruder Tour on February 23 at LA’s Fonda Theatre, with shows in most major North American cities, and he's just added another NYC-area show.

SAVAK

Brooklyn art punks SAVAK will release their fifth album in April and have spring tour dates, including SXSW.

DEER SCOUT

NY native Dena Miller has been releasing music for six years as Deer Scout, and now she's announced the project's debut LP, Woodpecker, due out April 8 via Carpark Records, and a fewrelease shows for it.

PIP BLOM

Dutch indie rock band Pip Blom released their terrific second album, Welcome Break, last fall, and have now announced a short US tour in support of it happening in March.

OUTLINE SPRING LINEUP

Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline has announced its Spring 2022 event, which will happen April 30 & May 1 at Knockdown Center in Queens with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L'Rain, and more.