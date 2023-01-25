Tour news: Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, Bruce McCulloch, Bktherula, SUUNS, Angèle, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BRUCE MCCULLOCH (KIDS IN THE HALL)

The Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch is taking his one-man show Tales of Bravery and Stupidity on the road, hitting Chicago's Thalia Hall on March 14 and Boston's Wilbur Theatre on March 16.

bruce mcculloch chicago boston loading...

NEW ORDER

New Order are playing SXSW in March and are playing a few other Texas shows, along with New Orleans.

KEVIN MORBY

Kevin Morby has announced a few spring tour dates surrounding his appearance at Big Ears in Knoxville.

DENZEL CURRY

Denzel Curry has announced four special live-band shows at NYC's iconic Blue Note Jazz Club, happening in May.

KALI UCHIS

Due to "overwhelming demand," Kali Uchis added a second show at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on May 5 (the 5/4 show is selling fast). Check out all dates of the Red Moon in Venus tour here.

kali uchis radio city 2nd show loading...

SUUNS / LORELLE MEETS THE OBSOLETE

Montreal band SUUNS will be on the West Coast in February with Mexican band Lorelle Meets the Obsolete, for shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, Boise, Portland, Seattle, and Bellingham. All dates are here, and check out SUNNS' new single, "Wave":

JULIE CHRISTMAS

After announcing that she'd make her live return at Roadburn, Julie Christmas (of Made Out of Babies and Battle of Mice) has announced a NYC show.

ELLA MAI

Grammy nominee Ella Mai has announced the "Heart on My Sleeve" spring tour which kicks off March 31 in Wallingford, CT and runs through June 1 in Toronto. The NYC show happens at Terminal 5 on April 4. All dates are here.

ella mai heart on my sleeve tour loading...

BKTHERULA

Atlanta rapper Bktherula, who just released new single "Tan," will be on the Five Tour this spring, including a NYC show at Gramercy Theatre on March 27. Head here for all dates.

BKTHERULA five tour loading...

JACKIE MENDOZA

Jackie Mendoza is gearing up to release her debut album, Galaxia de Emociones, and has a few 2023 shows on the books, including SXSW in March, Los Angeles and Los Angeles and East Coast dates in May. She'll be in Brooklyn for a show at Elsewhere Zone 1 on 5/7.

jackie mendoza tour loading...

GATSBY'S AMERICAN DREAM

Gatsby's American Dream originally existed from 2001 to 2006 before briefly reuniting for some shows and a couple new songs in the early 2010s, and now they're back again.

SING US LIKE HOME FEST

Dave Hause is bringing new music festival Sing Us Home to his native Philadelphia to celebrate the release of his upcoming album Drive It Like It's Stolen. Sing Us Home is set for May 5 and 6 at Venice Island in Manayunk, on the grounds of the performing arts center. The lineup features headliners Drive-By Truckers, plus Craig Finn, Kathleen Edwards, Lydia Loveless, Catbite and more.

ANGÈLE

Belgian singer Angèle has added more dates to her Nonante-Cinq Tour, including San Francisco and a third NYC show (Terminal 5 on May 4), as well as Coachella.

MARYLAND DEATHFEST

Maryland Deathfest has revealed the initial lineup for its 2024 edition, which goes down May 23-26, including 1349, AHAB, Bloodbath, Coffins, Mortuary Drape, Primordial, Yellow Eyes, Grave, Aura Noir, Vomitory, Sacrifice, Tankard, Defleshed, Archgoat, and more.

ANGEL DU$T / FIDDLEHEAD / DRUG CHURCH

Angel Du$t will be on tour with Fiddlehead and Drug Church in February and have added one more date: Harrisburg, PA's HMAC on 2/22, which is also with They Are Gutting a Body of Water. The NYC stop of the tour is at Brooklyn Monarch on 2/23 (sold out but you can join the waiting list).

HIATUS KAIYOTE

Australian jazz/funk ensemble Hiatus Kaiyote is doing a "mini zig-zag US tour off the back of Coachella in April/May," including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on April 29. See all dates here.