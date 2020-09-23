tour news: Elton John, No Devotion, III Points Festival, Nile, and more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours/festivals through spring (and into summer and the fall) are being postponed/canceled left and right. Many have now been rescheduled, too. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

ELTON JOHN FAREWELL TOUR

Elton John postponed all 2020 dates of his North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back in April, and now he's announced that they'll resume in 2022. After his European dates, which are currently scheduled to begin in September of 2021 in Berlin, he'll return to North America in January of 2022, stopping in New Orleans, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more. The dates include 7 in the NYC area: February 22 and 23 at Madison Square Garden, February 25 at Prudential Center in Newark, March 1 and 2 at Barclays Center, and March 5 and 6 at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island. See all dates on eltonjohn.com.

Elton says:

I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!

III POINTS 2021 LINEUP

After postponing its 2020 edition until October, Miami's III Points Festival now plans to return in 2021, on April 30 and May 1. So far, the lineup includes headliners The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, Kaytranada, and Zhu, as well as Khruangbin, Arca, Virgil Abloh, Washed Out, Devendra Banhart, Crumb, Moses Sumney, Ariel Pink, Alex G, Channel Tres, Kelly Lee Owens, Boy Harsher, Yves Tumor, Mount Kimbie, Buscabulla, Ian Isiah, Eartheater, and more. "All of the blurred acts on this bill had to be held off until our friends at Coachella announce their new lineup," they write. "Bet on this, they are going to SUPER stack our already fantastic line-up. The names of the last six acts will be revealed by January 2021." View the full lineup so far on their website.

NILE

Death metal vets Nile had a fall North American tour scheduled to begin this month, as well as earlier international dates, which they've now rescheduled. "Vile Nilotic Rites Part II," is now set to kick off in September of 2021. beginning on September 24 in Durham, NC and stopping in Brooklyn (September 28 and 29 at Kingsland), Worcester MA, Quebec, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Minneapolis, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and more. See all dates below.

2000TREES LINEUP

Following the announcement that 2021's 2000trees festival will be headlined by Jimmy Eat World, a bunch more bands have been announced for the lineup, including Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, The Menzingers, The Get Up Kids, Anti-Flag, The Joy Formidable, Boston Manor, Dinosaur Pile Up, Creeper, and Geoff Rickly's project No Devotion, playing their first show in a few years. The fest takes place July 7 through 10, 2021, in Cheltenham, UK. Stay tuned for more lineup additions and find out more information on their site.

NEKO CASE

Set for October 13 and 15, Neko Case will be performing two socially distanced, outdoor shows in New England.

GWAR

On Saturday, October 10, GWAR take to The Diamond Drive In in their hometown, Richmond, VA.

STEPHEN MALKMUS

Stephen Malkmus has rescheduled his North American tour for next spring, with the first date set for March 2, 2021 in Minneapolis.

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT

At Pehlam, TN's The Caverns on October 9, 10, and 11, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are performing a trio of outdoor, socially distanced shows.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

Manchester Orchestra announced a socially distanced show at Morris, CT's South Farms. Tickets are on BrooklynVegan presale now with the password ManchesterBV.