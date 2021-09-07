Tour news: Elvis Costello, Foo Fighters, The Front Bottoms, Delta Sleep, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FOO FIGHTERS

Foo Fighters have added a few West Coast dates in December to their tour, including two Vegas shows, and stops in Sacramento and Fresno. Tickets for those dates go on sale Friday, September 10 at 10 AM PT.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, which features most of The Attractions, have added shows in Louisville, Cincinnati, and Raleigh, to their fall tour which kicks off October 13 in Memphis. Head here for all dates.

YO LA TENGO

Yo La Tengo were forced to reschedule their free show at SummerStage in Central Park for October 1 because of Hurricane Ida. They've now announced that they'll be playing three very intimate NYC shows before SummerStage. They happen at Ridgewood venue TV Eye on September 14, 15, and 23. The first two dates are full on electric shows, and the third is a "freewheeling" acoustic/request show.

DELTA SLEEP / IT LOOKS SAD / GENDER ROLES

UK band Delta Sleep will follow 2018's Ghost City with a new album, Spring Island, this week via the band's own Sofa Boy Records, and they've just announced a 2022 US tour with It Looks Sad and Gender Roles. Dates kick off March 25 in Columbus and include stops in Ferndale, Chicago, Denver, SLC, Oakland, Los Angeles (Lodge Room on 4/2), Santa Ana, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Chapel Hill, Richmond, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 4/22), and Boston. Head here for all dates.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS CHAMPAGNE JAM

The Front Bottoms have announced the 2021 edition of their annual Champagne Jam, happening December 18 at The Strand Ballroom in Providence, RI. They haven't announced the lineup yet but they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 self-titled album. Meanwhile, their fall tour kicks off September 14 in New Haven, CT. All dates are here.

INJURY RESERVE

Experimental rappers Injury Reserve will release new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix next week, and they've just announced a tour in support. Dates begin October 8 in Chicago and include stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, and Phoenix. Slauson Malone 1 and Zeroh open all dates.

GULCH

Gulch released a split EP with Sunami earlier this year, and now they’ve announced a run of shows that they say they’re breaking up after. Closed Casket Activities shared a list with eleven slots for dates, and while most are blacked out, two have been announced: November 7 at Thee Parkside in San Francisco, and January 8 at FYA 8.

ILIZA SHLESINGER

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger released a new sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, on Netflix last year, and she had just begun the North American leg of her 2020 tour, "The Forever Tour," when COVID lockdown struck. She's now returned to the road, with 2021 dates running through December and resuming in February of 2022, and she's just added a third NYC date.

MATT & KIM

Matt & Kim will warm up for their appearance at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival next weekend with two intimate shows at Ridgewood, Queens' TV on September 13 and September 16. They'll also play Tampa, FL's Gasparilla Music Festival in October alongside Nas, Parquet Courts, Young MC and more.

PHIL LESH LINEUPS FOR CAP OCTOBER RUN

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is doing a three weekend, nine-show run at the soon to reopen Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY in October, and the lineup for each show has now been revealed. The first weekend, October 11, 12, and 13, features three Phil Lesh Quintet, aka "the Q" shows, with Rob Barraco, Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring and John Molo. Weekend two features a rotating lineup, with Joe Russo and Benmont Tench, along with Stuart Bogie and Amy Helm on October 18 and 20, and Fruit Bats' Eric D Johnson, his Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman, Grahame Lesh, and Elliott Peck on October 19.