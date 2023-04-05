Tour news: Elvis Costello, Stromae, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sleepy Hollow, Dropdead, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have had to reschedule their upcoming Australian tour to 2024 duo to a positive Covid test of the of the "key member" of the band. You can catch them on tour with Nick Lowe across North America this summer though.

THE CURE

The Cure have announced four additional dates for their 2023 North American tour, including Portland and second shows in San Diego, Atlanta and Montreal.

KINGS OF CONVENIENCE

Norwegian duo Kings of Convenience have announced their first North American tour in 12 years.

BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN FESTIVAL

While BRIC still hasn't announced full details of Celebrate Brooklyn!'s 2023 slate of free shows, they have announced the opening and closing concerts and that L'Rain would be a guest curator. Details here.

STROMAE

Stromae has postponed upcoming European spring dates, saying "I have come to a realization that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at this moment...surrounded by my family I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing."

JESSICA LEA MAYFIELD

Jessica Lea Mayfield has announced a fun of East Coast solo acoustic shows happening in Boston, Brooklyn (Brooklyn Made on June 7), and Vienna, VA in June. They're 15th anniversary celebrations of her album With Blasphemy So Heartfelt and joining her will be Charlotte Rose Benjamin.

SLEEPY HALLOW

Rapper Sleepy Hallow has announced four East Coast shows in May, including Hartford, Providence, Boston and NYC (Palladium Times Square on 5/13).

SILVER SYNTHETIC

New Orleans band Silver Synthetic are working on their second album for Third Man and have announced a few tour dates as well.

THERE WERE WIRES

Boston post-hardcore veterans There Were Wires are giving their 2001 self-titled debut album a reissue and have announced their first shows in 18 years.

THE HOTELIER

The Hotelier have announced a Japanese tour with Oso Oso, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Origami Angel, playing Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya in September.

hotelier-japan loading...

DROPDEAD

Dropdead have announced Northeast shows in August with Planset on a Chain, hitting Boston, Philly, Asbury Part (8/12) and Brooklyn (8/13). More details to come.

dropdead poster loading...

DEB NEVER

Deb Never has announced new EP THANK YOU FOR ATTENDING -- out April 28 on Moonlanding -- along with two US shows: NYC's Bowery Ballroom on August 9 and L.A.'s El Rey on August 15