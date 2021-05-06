Tour News: Everclear, Conway the Machine, Skullcrusher, The Juliana Theory, more

As more people get COVID vaccines, tours and festivals are starting to be announced again, while other continue to be rescheduled and postponed. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

SKULLCRUSHER

Skullcrusher is touring in the UK in September, and November she's scheduled to return to North America for a run of shows, starting on November 29 in Seattle and hitting Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles (Lodge Room Highland Park on December 3), Washington DC, Philadelphia, and more, wrapping up in Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on December 15). See all dates here.

CONWAY THE MACHINE

The insanely prolific Conway the Machine, who has already released two projects in 2021, most recently La Maquina, heads out on the "Love Will Get You Killed Tour" starting in September, stopping in Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, NYC (September 22 at Webster Hall), Boston, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles (October 14 at The Regent Theater, San Francisco, Seattle and more, and wrapping up in Houston on October 19. See all dates here.

EVERCLEAR/LIVING COLOUR/HOOBASTANK/WHEATUS

Everclear have announced the 2021 edition of their recurring Summerland tour for this July. The lineups always include other '90s-era alt-rock hitmakers and this year they've got funk metal vets Living Colour, Hoobastank, and teenage dirtbags Wheatus. "After personally fighting Covid—19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I'm so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we're getting the chance to tour the U.S. again. I couldn't be more proud of this year's lineup of legendary alternative bands," Everclear frontman Art Alexakis said. "Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus have always been personal favorites of mine and I am so excited to share the stage with them this summer. I speak for the whole tour when I say we're absolutely thrilled and grateful to get back out on the road and perform live again for our fans, friends, and family." Wheatus frontman Brendan Brown adds, "Everyone, please get your vaccinations so we can all get our summer back, together." All dates (including Middletown, NY and Atlantic City) here.

THE JULIANA THEORY/MAE

The Juliana Theory and Mae were scheduled to tour together last year for the 15th anniversaries of their albums Emotion Is Dead and The Everglow, respectively, playing the albums in full. That "Emotion Is The Everglow" tour has now been rescheduled to this fall, starting on September 3 and 4 in West Hollywood and hitting Brooklyn (September 11 and 12 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and Nashville. Both bands also play the rescheduled Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL. See all dates here.

NATION OF LANGUAGE

Nation of Language released their debut LP, Introduction, Presence, last year, but haven't been able to tour supporting it properly due to the pandemic. "We’ve been trying to make this happen for a very long time," they write. They've now announced shows in NYC (September 10 at Bowery Ballroom), Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and they're also on the lineup for Governors Ball. See all dates here.

ROBYN HITCHCOCK

Robyn Hitchcock has been doing livestreams regularly throughout the pandemic, and now he has a couple of shows scheduled, too, in Montclair NJ (October 8 at First Congregational Church Montclair) and Annapolis MD (October 10 at Rams Head On Stage).

GENESIS

Genesis are going on their first North American tour in 14 years, and they just expanded it, adding a second NYC show at Madison Square Garden on December 6. See all dates here.

ANDREW W.K.

Andrew W.K. will be touring this fall supporting his new album God is Partying, wrapping up with a set at Furnace Fest. See all dates here.

CASPIAN

Caspian were forced to cut their 2020 tour short due to the pandemic, but they've now announced a pair of hometown area shows happening in September. See all dates here.

LOS LOBOS

Los Lobos announced a massive tour, over this year and next, supporting their new album, Native Sons, which they describe as a "love letter to Los Angeles." The Mavericks, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Tedeschi Trucks Band each join for select dates, and you can see them all here.

THE GHOST INSIDE

The Ghost Inside headline a stacked outdoor show with Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain, Currents, and Great American Ghost as support, happening this summer in Worcester, MA. They're also playing a festival date - see all dates here.

MEGADETH/LAMB OF GOD

Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American tour has been rescheduled again, and now starts in August. Trivium and In Flames are on the bill as well, and you can see all dates here.

CAROLINE POLACHEK

Caroline Polacheck has a trio of special, one-off shows happening this summer and fall, in NYC, LA, and London. Ssee all dates here.

STEVE GUNN/JEFF PARKER

Steve Gunn and guitarist Jeff Parker are touring together in December. All of the shows feature solo sets from both artists, except for Bowery Ballroom on December 18, where Steve will be joined by a band. See all dates here.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ/RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

José González and Rufus Wainwright are playing shows together this fall. The "Unfollow The Rules in the Local Valley" tour kicks off on September 20 in Kansas City, and you can see all dates here.

BLOODBATH

Bloodbath rescheduled their rare North American tour, originally set for 2020, to May of 2022. The new dates wrap up with their appearance at Maryland Deathfest, and you can see them all here.

THE MONKEES

The Monkees' announced a farewell tour, featuring the two surviving members, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, for a "magical night of music: all the hits, deep cuts and fan favorites." It begins in September in Seattle and you can see all dates here.

DAN DEACON

Dan Deacon wasn't able to tour supporting his most recent album, 2020's Mystic Familiar, because of the pandemic, but he's now announced a new run of dates this fall. See them all here.

GOJIRA

After their dates opening for Deftones, Gojira are headlining some shows of their own, with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry as support. See all dates here.

THE FLAMING LIPS

Following their run of pandemic-era space bubble concerts, Flaming Lips are touring to support last year's American Head, including dates this year and next. See all dates here.