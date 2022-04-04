Tour news: Everclear / Fastball, Adekunle Gold, 49 Winchester, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

EVERCLEAR 30TH ANNIVERSARY w/ FASTBALL & THE NIXONS

Everclear will be celebrating their 30th anniversary on the road. “Three decades as a band is quite the reason for celebration,” exclaims Alexakis. “I’m almost 60 years old. I’ve got MS. I’ve been through the ringer, but I’m still here. The music’s still here. Everclear is still here. Everclear is my band; it always has been. Its faces have changed, but the music stays the same. We’ve got a great band now, we’re tight as hell, we all love and respect each other, and we just go out and put on the best show we can every night. I’m blessed that I get to do this for a living and am truly grateful for my life.” The tour is very '90s as Fastball and The Nixons will be joining them -- all dates are here.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE / ILLUMINATI HOTTIES / LOW

Death Cab For Cutie have announced new 2022 tour dates, including July shows with illuminati hotties, and a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium with Low.

ADEKUNLE GOLD

Nigerian Afropop artist Adekunle Gold has announced the "Catch Me If You Can" tour for June and July, with stops in Boston, NYC (The Apollo Theatre on 6/3), Montreal, Philly, Toronto, Atlanta, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. Head here for all dates.

ROCK THE BELLS FEST

From 2004 to 2012, there was a traveling hip hop festival called Rock the Bells that shuttered after the planned 2013 editions were cancelled. The fest was named after the classic song by LL Cool J, who won a lawsuit over the festival's name in 2019, one year after launching his Rock the Bells lifestyle brand and SiriusXM station. Now, LL has announced his own Rock the Bells Festival, which goes down in his Queens hometown on August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium. The lineup includes LL Cool J himself (with DJ Z-Trip), plus Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, The Diplomats, N.O.R.E., Scarface (celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Fix), Digable Planets, and more.

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

The Gaslight Anthem recently revealed their return to "full time status as a band," announcing US tour dates with Jeff Rosenstock and Tigers Jaw. They've now added new dates to that tour, in Toronto, Philadelphia, and Holmdel, NJ.

BE YOUR OWN PET (SHOWS WITH JACK WHITE)

Mid-'00s Nashville band Be Your Own Pet recently announced that they're getting back together to play some shows opening for Jack White. They've just added another -- Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 21 -- which makes it their first show with Jack and their first show in 14 years (though a warm-up club show somewhere before seems likely).

49 WINCHESTER

As mentioned, Castlewood, VA alt-country band 49 Winchester are releasing their new album Fortune Favors the Bold on 5/13 via New West Records, and they're also heading out on tour, including headlining dates and a run supporting Whiskey Myers. The headlining dates include NYC's Mercury Lounge on May 10. See all dates here.

DEMILICH

Finnish death metal vets Demilich were supposed to do a rare US tour in 2020 surrounding Maryland Deathfest, until Covid hit, and now they're once again set to do so.

KANYE DROPS OFF COACHELLA

Of course he did.

ELECTRIC ZOO

EDM festival Electric Zoo returns to NYC's Randall's Island Park on Labor Day Weekend (Sep 2-4) and the lineup has been announced.

CASSANDRA JENKINS ADDED TO OUTLINE: SPRING

The spring edition of the seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series also features Rostam, Arooj Aftab, L’Rain, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lyra Pramuk, Hyd, Loraine James, Claire Rousay, and more.

VINNIE CARUANA (I AM THE AVALANCHE)

I Am the Avalanche's Vinnie Caruana will be playing a solo show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on April 17 featuring songs from IATA, The Movielife and solo material. Also on the bill: Sharkswimmer and Jim Carroll (Hope Conspiracy).