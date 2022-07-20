Tour news: Eyehategod, Topaz Jones, Sophie B Hawkins, E. Town Concrete, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

EYEHATEGOD

Eyehategod have announced fall tour dates with ACxDC and Savage Master that kick off September 16 in Austin and wrap up October 2 in Fayetteville, AR, including stops in Taos, San Francisco, Seattle, Boise, Denver and more. After that, the band will be out with Venom Inc, including a NYC stop at Gramercy Theatre on October 27.

attachment-eyehategod-fall-2022 loading...

THE WONDER YEARS / FIREWORKS

The Wonder Years have announced a short headlining tour in support of their anticipated new album The Hum Goes On Forever, and, excitingly, support comes from their old pals Fireworks!

TOPAZ JONES

Soul singer Topaz Jones will be on the road in October for special shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philly and NYC (Brooklyn Made on 10/22).

AFROPUNK NYC

Afropunk returns to NYC in September and they've just announced the daily lineup.

JUNIOR BOYS

Canadian electronic act Junior Boys released their debut single in 2003, and to celebrate, the duo are going on the “20 Years of Junior Boys“ tour next year.

SOPHIE B. HAWKINS

Singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, whose '90s hits include "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover," "Right Beside You," and "As I Lay Me Down," will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut album on tour, including dates with Paula Cole and Judy Collins. Dates include NYC's City Winery on November 28. All dates are here.

LUCY DACUS

Lucy Dacus is in the midst of her ongoing tour supporting her excellent 2021 album Home Video, with a big NYC show happening on Thursday (7/21) at SummerStage in Central Park. Lucy has now expanded her tour, with new North American dates added in late September, October, and November.

MADE IN AMERICA FEST

Jay-Z's Made in America Festival goes down over Labor Day Weekend in Philly and they've just announced daily lineups.

E. TOWN CONCRETE

E. Town Concrete are playing Birmingham, AL's Furnace Fest in September, and have announced a few shows surrounding it, including Long Beach (9/16 @ Supply & Demand), San Francisco (9/23 @ The Regency) and Sayreville, NJ (10/08 @ Starland Ballroom).

LUCERO

Lucero will tour the US in October with support from Nashville folk/heartland rockers L.A. Edwards.

METZ

METZ's debut album turns 10 this October, and to celebrate, they're going on tour and playing it in its entirety.

NEW FOUND GLORY

New Found Glory have tacked on three final dates to their 'Sticks and Stones' tour -- happening in Philly, New Jersey, and Buffalo -- and instead of an opening band, they're opening the show by playing their self-titled LP in full too.

PITCHFORK PRESENTS @ KNOCKDOWN CENTER

Pitchfork has announced the first edition of a new concert series, Pitchfork Presents, happening on August 21 at Knockdown Center in Queens. It features sets from Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, Mega Bog, Soul Glo, Water from Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, and Jane Remover.

MAGDALENA BAY

Magdalena Bay just announced a deluxe edition of their 2021 debut album, as well as a tour.

MAMALARKY

LA band Mamalarky just announced new album Pocket Fantasy (out 9/30 via Fire Talk), and will be on tour this fall supporting it, including a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on November 6. Head here for all dates.

SKULLCRUSHER

Skullcrusher, the project of singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine, has announced her debut album, Quiet the Room, which is due out on October 14 via Secretly Canadian. Not long after that, she'll be on tour.

YELLOW OSTRICH

After breaking up in 2014, founder Alex Schaaf has revived the Yellow Ostrich moniker, and released a new album, Soft. He's going on tour this summer and fall, with East Coast and Midwest dates in August.

DISQ

Wisconsin band Disq have announced their sophomore album and a fall tour.

MIYA FOLICK

Miya Folick, who has been releasing new music lately, has announced a five-show headlining run in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle.