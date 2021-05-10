Tour News: Faith No More, Shakey Graves, Genesis, Grouplove, more

As more people get COVID vaccines, tours and festivals are starting to be announced again, while other continue to be rescheduled and postponed. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

GENESIS

Genesis already added second shows in NYC, Chicago, and Montreal to their fall North American tour, their first North American show in 14 years. Now they've added additional shows in Philadelphia and Boston, too. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM ET. See all dates here.

GROUPLOVE

Grouplove released their fifth album, This is This, in March, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. It begins in September and includes their rescheduled appearance at Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, as well as shows in Atlanta, Louisville, St. Louis, and more. See all dates here, and watch the new video for "Oxygen Swimming" below.

FAITH NO MORE

Faith No More were scheduled to play their first shows in five years last summer, until COVID got in the way. Now they've announced rescheduled dates for this summer, in Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Helsinki, Berlin, Zürich, and more. See all dates here.

SHAKEY GRAVES

Shakey Graves celebrated the ten year anniversary of his debut LP Roll The Bones with a reissue, Roll The Bones X, last month. Now he's announced a tour supporting the album, kicking off in Austin in June and hitting Houston, Dallas, Wichita, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Omaha, Eau Claire, Cincinnati, Buffalo, and more. See all dates here.

BLUES TRAVELER

Blues Traveler announced a slate of rescheduled tour dates happening this summer, starting on July 4 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and continuing into August. Some dates are co-headlining shows with JJ Grey & Mofro, including an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 4. See all dates here.

THE NUDE PARTY

The Nude Party have shows coming up in Baltimore, Roscoe NY, and Brooklyn. See all dates here.

RISE AGAINST

Rise Against are touring the US this summer to support their ninth album, Nowhere Generation. Most of the shows are in open-air amphitheaters, and you can see all dates here.

IDLES

IDLES expanded their recently announced fall tour with additional shows in NYC (October 16 at Terminal 5), Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Seattle. See all dates here.

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

Motion City Soundtrack kick off a tour celebrating the anniversary of their second album, 2005's Commit This to Memory, in January of 2022. It runs through February, and you can see all dates here.