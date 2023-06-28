Tour news: Faye Webster, Asian Doll, Kid Cudi, Don Broco, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ASIAN DOLL

Rapper Asian Doll (aka Asian Da Brat) has a few East Coast shows lined up for the end of summer, including Richmond, Cambridge, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 8/25), Reading and Springfield, MO.

MADONNA

Madonna is recovering from a "serious bacterial infection" that led to a "several day stay in the ICU." A note posted on her longtime manager Guy Oseary's Instagram reads, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." But "At this time we will need to pause all commitments," which includes her upcoming Celebration tour which was set to start July 15 in Vancouver.

KID CUDI CANCELS MOON MAN'S LANDING FESTIVAL

Kid Cudi's Cleveland festival Moon Man's Landing was set to happen August 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena but it's now been canceled. "I know u guys wanted an outdoor festival, and so did I, but the city wouldnt approve it," says Cudi. "And instead of cancelling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I knew u guys werent feelin it. Dont even trip!! Heres the good news. Im bringing the fest back next year, hopefully w some of the same line up and it will be in an outdoor venue. Only thing is, it might have to be over an hour outside of Cleveland. I saw some people say that dont mind the drive if I did make it outside the city, so let me know ur feedback yall!! I doubt the city will approve anything in the city, but Moon Man’s Landing is not dead! And we will find a better place for u all to have an epic time at. Promise." Moon Man's Landing was set to feature performances by Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, $uicideboy$, Coi Leray, Bashfortheworld, Siena Bella, and Chelsea Pastel.

FAYE WEBSTER

Faye Webster announced her North American tour last week but has already added more shows, including two more NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on October 23 & 25. (The 10/24 BK Steel show is sold out.) There are also additional shows in DC, L.A. and Atlanta. Head here for all dates.

JAMES BLAKE

James Blake will support his new album Playing Robots Into Heaven with a fall tour, with European and UK dates in September followed by North American shows in October.

LEVITATION 2023

The 2023 edition of Austin's Levitation Festival goes down on October 26-29 at venues throughout Austin, and the lineup includes Unwound, OPN, UMO, Flying Lotus, BMJ, Ty Segall, Amyl & The Sniffers, The Church, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, and more.

JUDGE

NYHC legends Judge were recently announced for this year's Furnace Fest, and today they've revealed that they'll also play some Northeast shows in Boston, Brooklyn, and Hamden with fellow NYHC legends 108 in October. Support comes from newer bands Age of Apocalypse, Risk, Anklebiter, Wild Side, Roll Call, and Dead Wrong, varying by date.

DON BROCO

British rock band Don Bronco have announced a fall North American tour with The Home Team, Ryan Oakes, Skyler Acord and The Color 8. The NYC show is at Webster Hall on October 18 with Ryan Oakes and The Color 8. All dates are here.

THE SLACKERS

Ska vets The Slackers will be on tour this fall, including West Coast dates with Voodoo Glow Skulls, Buster Shuffle, and Les Mal Hablados, and East Coast shows with Mustard Plug, The Freecoasters, and Stop the Presses.

ADULT SWIM FEST 2023

Adult Swim Festival is moving to San Diego, CA for 2023, happening during San Diego Comic-Con, on Thursday, July 20 - Saturday, July 22 outside San Diego Convention Center. The lineup includes Flying Lotus, Sarah Squirm, Eric Andre, Metalocalypse, and more.

WOODSIST FEST 2023

After announcing a new album last week, Perennial, Woods have announced the 2023 lineup for their annual Woodsist Festival. This year's edition features Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Avey Tare, Cass McCombs, Bombino, Natural Information Society, and more.

DECIBEL FEST 2023

The West Coast edition of Decibel's Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest goes down in Denver on December 1-2, with Agalloch, The Keening (SubRosa), Khemmis, The Red Chord, and more.

L7

Punk/grunge greats L7 have announced the "In Your Space" tour, surrounding their appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival. The trip kicks off in the fall, with stops along both coasts.

SLOW PULP

Chicago-via-Wisconsin band Slow Pulp have announced their ANTI- debut LP, Yard, and a tour.

FIELD MEDIC

Field Medic will be on tour this fall supporting upcoming album light is gone 2, with support from Olivia Barton.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.