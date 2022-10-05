Tour news: Fitz & The Tantrums, Rayland Baxter, Bela Fleck, Bill Nace, more

FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS

Fitz and The Tantrums will release Let Yourself Free on November 11 via Elektra Records and they'll be on tour in early 2023, hitting NYC's Webster Hall on February 8.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK / LAURA STEVENSON

Former Bomb the Music Industry! bandmates Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson released Still Young, an EP of Neil Young covers, back in 2019, and now the duo have announced that they're celebrating the EP with a North American tour.

PATTI SMITH

Patti Smith has a new photo book coming out and will be going on a "Songs and Stories" tour to support it. She's also added a second birthday concert with her band in NYC.

RAYLAND BAXTER

Rayland Baxter will release new album If I Were A Butterfly on November 4 via ATO, and here's the swaggering lead single. He's also got upcoming shows, including Brooklyn Made on November 16.

BILL NACE UNION POOL RESIDENCY

Avant garde guitarist Bill Nace has announced a two-night residency at Brooklyn's Union Pool in November: Night 1 (11/10) features a duo set from Bill and Circuit Des Yeux's Haley Fohr, plus Mark Morgan, Samara Lubelski, and Tamio Shiraishi; Night 2 (11/11) features the Steve Gunn / Bill Nace / John Truscinski Trio, plus Deradoorian, Spencer Herbst, and Patrick Holmes.

BELA FLECK

Banjo great Bela Fleck is on tour for the foreseeable future, including fall dates with Abigail Washburn (including Port Washington's Landmark on Main Street on 10/16) and Punch Brothers. He's also touring with Zakir Hussain (tabla) and Edgar Meyer (double bass) in 2023, including a stop at NYC's Town Hall on May 5. All dates are here.

OTOBOKE BEAVER

Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver released their newest album Super Champon in May, and are currently on their first North American tour after it was postponed from the spring. (They play Brooklyn tonight.) They've now announced a new round of dates, happening in 2023 across North America, Europe, and the UK.

KID CONGO POWERS

Former Cramps, Gun Club and Bad Seeds member Kid Congo Powers has a busy month, releasing two new albums and a memoir. He'll be touring, both musically and for the book, this fall.

THE STARTING LINE

Emo-pop vets The Starting Line's shows are few and far between these days, so it's good news that they've just announced some more, including their first NYC show in three years.