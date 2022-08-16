Tour news: Flume, Thursday, The Van Pelt, Anand Wilder, Found Footage Festival, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ANAND WILDER

Yeasayer's Anand Wilder will be on a Northeast tour in September starting with a show at NYC's Joe's Pub on 9/13. From there he hits New Haven, Boston, Waterbury, Hudson, Ridgefield, Brattleboro, Portland, Portsmouth, and Washington, DC.

THE BETHS

New Zealand's The Beths are currently on tour in North America, and have just announced they'll be back in 2023.

TREY ANASTASIO / GOOSE

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio announced a co-headlining tour of his Trey Anastasio Band and fellow jammers Goose. They're promising "a full set from each band along with unique collaborations."

TAKING BACK SUNDAY OPENING FOR MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE (100 GECS, TOO)

Taking Back Sunday have announced that they'll be opening a few shows on My Chemical Romance's tour, including stops in Denver, Portland, Tacoma, Vegas and L.A. In similar news, MCR announced 100 gecs will open the Atlanta date.

THE VAN PELT

The Van Pelt have announced their first show since COVID, happening on September 16 at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn with SAVAK. They're promising to play new songs (their last album was 2014's Imaginary Third, which compiled material that would've appeared on the band's third album if they didn't break up in 1997), and they say that more shows are on the way (including NJ).

POP MONTREAL LINEUP ADDITIONS

Pop Montreal happens September 28 - October 2 at venues all over the city. They've finalized the lineup, and additions include Tess Roby, Joe Rainey, Isabella Lovestory, Witch Prophet, Ombiigizi, Esmerine, maxime, Sophia Bel, and more, in addition to previously announced artists like Alison Russell, Tortoise, The Linda Lindas, and Cymande. Check out the full lineup here.

THE BOBBY LEES / GEESE

Ipecac-signed band The Bobby Lees will be in NYC in September for the two-day Indieplaza festival at Rockefeller Center, and have other tour date, including shows with Geese and a NYC headline show at Baby's All Right on 10/25. All dates are here.

ESCUELA GRIND

Escuela Grind are gearing up to release their new Kurt Ballou-produced LP Memory Theater on 9/30 via MNRK Heavy, and they'll be on tour in September with Brazilian deathgrinders Test, including shows in Philly, Cleveland, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, New Orleans, and more.

FLUME

Flume are on tour this fall, including two shows at Brooklyn Mirage. Make that three: they've just added September 28 which will be the first in the three show run at the venue.

MEN I TRUST

Men I Trust have announced a headlining fall US tour with support from fellow Canadians Homeshake and Danish duo Feng Suave depending on the city. The tour kicks off November 8 in Columbus and wraps up December 14 in Boston.

FOUND FOOTAGE FEST

Rummage sale VHS specialists the Found Footage Festival will be taking their latest discoveries and classic clips on the road soon, with upcoming dates in Providence, Birmingham, Lawrence (KS), Albany, Slippery Rock and more. They've also got a special event, hosting a screening of cult classic Creating Rem Lezar at Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan on September 13. Head here for all dates.

FLESH & STEEL

Flesh & Steel is a three day NYC festival celebrating industrial, darkwave, EBM, New Beat, and other noirish, heavy synth music that happens December 1-3 in various venues around the city. It's a co-production of Restless Presents, who produce LA's Substance fest, Saint Vitus booker David Castillo, and DJ / promoter Andi Harriman of SYNTHICIDE. Check out the lineup.

FYA FEST

Fresh off the excitement of Sound and Fury putting on what was purportedly the biggest American hardcore festival comes the lineup of another always-awesome hardcore fest: Tampa's FYA Fest. The ninth edition goes down on January 7 and 8, 2023 at Bryan Glazer Family JCC and the lineup includes alt-metal vets Life Of Agony and the back-in-action Cold World at the top of the bill, plus Fiddlehead, Drain, Bulldoze, No Pressure, Crown of Thornz, Sunami, Pain of Truth, and more.

IMARHAN

Tuareg rockers Imarhan have announced fall North American shows, their first since 2018. The dates follow their appearance at Desert Daze, with stops in Seattle, Portland, Santa Fe, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Amherst, Brooklyn, Austin, Los Angeles, and more.

LINGUA IGNOTA

Lingua Ignota has announced more North American shows supporting her incredible 2021 album Sinner Get Ready. She'll hit the road in November, stopping in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore, and more, with a second leg of Northeastern dates in December, hitting Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, and more. The shows are billed as "traditional hymns & original music," with two sets every night.

ROBERT GLASPER 'ROBTOBER' RESIDENCY

Like he's done in previous years, including 2021, Robert Glasper has announced a month-long residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club. The "Robtober" shows run from October 4 through November 5 for a total of 48 shows across 24 nights.

MARCO BENEVENTO

Marco Benevento has announced a few fall dates, hitting Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 11/17), Hamden, CT (Space Ballroom on 11/28) and Holyoke (Race Street Live on 11/19).

MOLLY LEWIS

Whistler extraordinaire Molly Lewis, who has collaborated with La Femme, Sébastien Tellier and Dr. Dre to name three, has a new EP on the way and is playing a few US shows, too.

WOODSIST FEST

Woodist Fest happens next month in Accord, NY and they've added The Feelies and Bill Callahan to the two-day lineup, that also includes Waxahatchee, Guided by Voices, and more.

TREVER KEITH (FACE TO FACE)

Trever Keith of Face to Face is going on a solo acoustic tour, with dates in September, October and December. There's a Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on 9/27.

STATE CHAMPS / HUNNY / BETWEEN YOU & ME w/ SAVE FACE & MORE

State Champs have announced a tour with Hunny and Between You & Me on all dates, plus additional support from Youth Culture, Games We Play, and Save Face varying by date. The NYC-area gets shows on 11/13 at Brooklyn Steel (with Youth Culture) and 12/7 at Starland Ballroom (with Save Face).

HUNX & HIS PUNX

Having just released their first new music in nine years, Hunx & His Punx have also got a few shows on the horizon, including Austin's Levitation fest and Jonathan Toubin's Haunted Hop Halloween party in NYC.

THE BLACK PUMAS

Black Pumas have cancelled all their other upcoming shows, including Sound on Sound fest, announcing that they're stepping back from touring for the year. "After four incredible years of career milestones and unforgettable live experiences around the world, we have made the difficult decision to press pause and step away from touring for the rest of the year," the band said in a statement. "We have the best fans in the world and appreciate each and every one of you for your support and understanding. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to know you better."

CHLOE MORIONDO

Chloe Moriondo, who just shared new single "Fruity," will be on tour this fall with dates in Columbus, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Richmond, NYC (Irving Plaza on 11/10), Detroit and more.