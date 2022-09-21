Tour news: Fontaines DC, Father John Misty, Sloan, Violent Femmes, J.R.C.G. (Dreamdecay), more

FONTAINES DC

Fontaines DC are back in North America for their second visit this year, hitting Texas for three shows this weekend, with stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, Asheville, Nashville, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh to follow, as well as rescheduled shows in Asbury Park (Stony Pony on 10/5, sold out) and Boston. After that they've got more dates in Europe and the UK, and will head to New Zealand, Australia and Japan in early 2023. All dates are here, and watch their new video for "The Couple Across the Way" below:

CATBITE

Rising Philly ska band Catbite have announced their first headlining tour. It comes in the midst of their outing with Streetlight Manifesto and follows their shows with Anti-Flag and their set at The Fest, beginning in their home city on November 11 and including a BrooklynVegan-presented show at Saint Vitus.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

Father John Misty is in the midst of his North American tour, and plays NYC's Radio City Music Hall backed by the New York Pops on Thursday (9/22). He's also just announced dates in Mexico and South America for November, and will be Europe and the UK in late winter. Head here for all dates.

ALICE PHOEBE LOU (DATES WITH BILLY BRAGG & MORE)

Alice Phoebe Lou is just about to start her tour with Billy Bragg -- including NYC's Town Hall on October 2 -- and will also be playing headline shows of her own afterward, wrapping things up at NYC's Webster Hall on December 8. All dates are here.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA

Mike Birbiglia will be bringing his solo show The Old Man & The Pool to Broadway starting in October and has stand-up dates around the US before that.

VIOLENT FEMMES ANNOUNCE TOUR OPENERS (AMY RAY & MORE)

Violent Femmes will be on tour in October and they've just announced the opening acts: Las Cafeteras for shows in St Louis and Chicago, while Alsarah & The Nubatones will join for most remaining dates, including their October 11, 13 & 14 shows at City Winery NYC. Their 10/9 & 10/10 City Winery shows are with Amy Ray of Indigo Girls and Jeff Fielder. All City Winery shows are on sale here, and all Violent Femmes tour dates are here.

violent femmes tour loading...

COUNTERPARTS / SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY / DYING WISH

Canadian melodic/metallic hardcore band Counterparts have announced a tour supporting their upcoming seventh album A Eulogy For Those Still Here, and it's with support from two of the best newer metalcore bands around, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Dying Wish. Things kick off in November in the Midwest, and the tour hits tons of other cities across the US and Canada through late December.

SLOAN

Canadian rock greats Sloan have announced a tour supporting new album, Steady. So far it's just dates in their home country, including Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Kingston, Vancouver, Edmonton, and more. Stay tuned for dates below the U.S. border. All dates are here.

TED LEO / AIMEE MANN

Having done holiday shows together in the past, Aimee Mann and Ted Leo will bring the tradition back for 2022 with a run of dates together in late December and early January in Boston and NYC.

J.R.C.G. (DREAMDECAY MUSIC GROUP)

J.R.C.G., the shoegaze/komische-influenced solo project of Dreamdecay's Justin Gallego, put out their excellent debut album, Ajo Sunshine, on John Dwyer's Castle Face Records last year, and will be on tour with his band, Dreamdecay Music Group, this fall. The tour includes two shows at Brooklyn's Union Pool on 10/18 with the Greg Fox / Justin Frye duo and DJ Fred Pessaro, and 10/19 with Hubble (aka Ben Greenberg) and DJ Domenic Palermo. Check out the album and all dates below:

attachment-jrgc-dreamdecay-tour loading...

THE FRIDAY NIGHT JAMS PRESENTS HIGH HOLIDAYS

The Friday Night Jam has been bringing together the Jewish High Holy Days and indie/alternative music for the past 11 years, and they'll do it again this year at Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg and The Relix Studio. The services will be led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner and musical director Jeremiah Lockwood (The Sway Machinery), the latter of whom leads the house band that includes Antibalas members Jordan McLean & Timothy Allen, saxophonist Stuart Bogie (Antibalas, The Hold Steady, Taylor Swift, etc), drummer John Bollinger, and vocalist/bassist Yula Berri, plus a slew of great guests.