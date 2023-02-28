Tour news: Foo Fighters, Kevin Hart, Forests / Ben Quad, $not, Hamilton Leithauser, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FOO FIGHTERS

Foo Fighters have added three late spring dates to their 2023 tour schedule, playing Gilford, NH in May and Arkansas shows in Rogers and Pelham in June. The band will also play Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Sea.Hear.Now, and more.

ALEX G & ALVVAYS

Alex G and Alvvays will be teaming up for a short co-headlining tour this summer that kicks off at Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

KEVIN HART

Comedian Kevin Hart will be on his Reality Check tour for most of the year, and he's added even more dates, including a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on June 4. Other new dates include, Charlottesville, Niagara Falls, Tampa, Gary, IN and more.

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER

While he'll soon be out with his old band The Walkmen, singer Hamilton Leithauser is set to begin his fifth annual Cafe Carlyle residency tonight (2/28) and it runs through March 4, and then again from March 7-11th. Head here for dates and tickets.

BLACK MIDI

UK trio black midi have announced a summer tour supporting their 2022 album Hellfire. The tour surrounds the band's upcoming appearances at Governors Ball and Bonnaroo, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis, Buffalo, Boston, and more.

$NOT

Rapper $not will be on tour in May and June, including stops in Houston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Boise, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, NYC (June 15 at Irving Plaza), and more.

CHLÖE (OF CHLÖE & HALLE)

Chlöe of duo Chlöe & Halle has announced The In Pieces Tour, with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philly, NYC (Terminal 5 on 4/20), Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Sacramento and Los Angeles. Her solo debut, In Pieces, is out March 31.

SIR CHLOE

Sir Chloe will be on tour this year in support of her new solo album I Am The Dog. Dates kick off in NYC on May 18 at Racket, with more North American dates this summer opening for Phoenix and Beck. All dates are here. I Am the Dog is out May 19 via Atlantic.

LADY LAMB

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of her debut studio album Ripely Pine, Lady Lamb will play it in full at a trio of Northeastern US shows this fall, ”featuring horns and strings and everything in between.”

OKAY KAYA

Okay Kaya will support last year's SAP on a quick US tour this spring.

TINK

Midwest R&B artist Tink released a new album, Thanks 4 Nothing, earlier this month, and just announced a North American tour.

THE NATIONAL

The National's tour supporting their new album First Two Page of Frankenstein begins in May, but before it begins they'll warm up with an intimate show in Woodstock, NY this weekend.

FORESTS / BEN QUAD / THE OTHERS LIKE US

Singapore's Forests will hit the road with Oklahoma bands Ben Quad and The Others Like Us, a tour that wraps up in NYC on May 16 in Bar Freda.

DEFTONES

Deftones are playing a free Brooklyn show this week.

SOASIN / ASTRONOID

Anthony Green-led post-hardcore greats Saosin will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band and their classic debut EP, Translating the Name, on an East Coast tour with Astronoid this spring.

DARK ANGEL

Thrash metal greats Dark Angel will be performing their classic 1986 album Darkness Descends in two cities this spring: Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on April 14-16 with Evil Dead, and then NYC's Irving Plaza on June 3 with Prong, Whiplash and Ready for Death (featuring members of Milhouse, Pelican, and Race Traitor). In between they'll play Milwaukee Metal Fest.

MOVEMENT FESTIVAL ADDITIONS (BASEMENT JAXX, SKRILLEX, MORE)

Detroit's Movement Fest has announced its full lineup, and among the new names are Basement Jaxx, who will headline alongside Underworld, and Charlotte de Witte, plus Skrillex, Cybotron, Bonobo, Three 6 Mafia, Kaskade, Special Request (Paul Woolford), Ricardo Villalobos, Zeds Dead, and more. Movement 2023 happens May 27-29 at Hart Plaza. Head here for daily lineups and tickets, and check out the full lineup on the poster:

DREAMVILLE

After announcing its 2023 return in November, J. Cole's Dreamville Festival has announced this year's lineup, which includes Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, GloRilla, and more.

CAITLIN ROSE

Caitlin Rose released CAZIMI, her first album in nearly a decade, late last year, and now she's announced a co-headlining tour with fellow Nashville singer/songwriter Andrew Combs (who released his own new album, Sundays, as well last fall).

RINGO DEATHSTARR / PLEASURE VENOM

Austin shoegaze vets Ringo Deathstarr haven't done a lot of touring since their excellent 2020 self-titled album, which was released right when the Covid pandemic hit North America. But they'll finally be hitting the road this spring with fellow Austin band Pleasure Venom.

WAVEFORM* / RUNNNER

Connecticut-based duo waveform* have announced their new album, Antarctica, due out May 12 via Run For Cover and will tour with Runnner.

TEKE::TEKE (OPENING FOR UNWOUND)

TEKE::TEKE‘s new album Hagata is out in June via Kill Rock Stars, and they have appearances at Treefort Fest and Mission Creek Festival coming up, along with shows opening for Unwound in NYC and Philly.

SUSS

Cult "ambient country" group Suss have announced a Queens residency at Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery on four consecutive Fridays: March 31, April 7, April 14 and April 21. Across those four shows they'll be playing the four sides of their recent self-titled double album, along with other songs.

SAMPA THE GREAT

Sampa The Great has announced a North American tour supporting her most recent album As Above, So Below. The tour kicks off May 17 in Seattle, with stops in Vancouver, Atlanta, Richmond, New York, Boston, Toronto, and more before wrapping things up at Bonnaroo.

UNIFORM / DÄLEK

"Over the past year, Uniform have been sculpting the foundation of a new record," say Uniform in announcing this one-off show. "We'll debut this material on April 8th in the Zone One room at Elsewhere. For the occasion, Uniform are playing as a five-piece band, complete with bass and two drummers. It’s more evolved than the "pummel / hate self / crush / hate world / destroy / die / repeat" you are used to from us, but just by a little."