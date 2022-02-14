Tour news: Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, D.R.I., Cults, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE / RUN THE JEWELS

In January, Rage Against the Machine postponed the first part of their tour with Run the Jewels, and they've now announced the rescheduled dates. The shows, which include stops in Oakland, Portland, El Paso, Vancouver, Calgary, Minneapolis, St Louis, Detroit and more, will now happen in early 2023. Before that, RATM have summer US dates, including five nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden in August. Head here for all dates.

FOO FIGHTERS

Foo Fighters have added more tour dates to their 2022 tour, including eight Canadian shows, and US shows in Sioux Falls and Bend, OR. All dates are here.

THIRD EYE BLIND / TAKING BACK SUNDAY

Third Eye Blind recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut with some shows, and they'll keep the party going with a summer tour, with support from Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad.

D.R.I. 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Crossover thrash greats D.R.I. will be celebrating their 40th anniversary on tour this year, including US dates with Intent this spring, stopping in in Tulsa, Little Rock, Des Moines, Chicago, St Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and more.

MINT GREEN

Fresh off signing to Pure Noise and releasing their very good new single "Body Language," Boston indie band Mint Green will be heading out on tour in March, with shows in Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland with Better Love, and shows in Brooklyn (3/23 @ Sovereign), Pittsburgh and DC with Rare Candy.

CULTS

Cults rescheduled their winter tour to late summer. Dates now kick off on August 24 in Washington, DC, and the tour ends in Brooklyn on September 21 at Elsewhere. Head here for all dates.

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN

Asbury Park indie-punks Teenage Halloween kicked the year off with a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir (including their song "Burn," which they debuted on Audiotree Live almost a year earlier and which we named one of the best punk songs of January), and now they've announced their most extensive tour yet, including their first-ever West Coast shows.

JAMES HUNTER

James Hunter released his new album, With Love, digitally today via Daptone in celebration of Valentine's Day. (It will be out on vinyl/CD on March 25.) It features love songs from throughout his discography, and you can stream it below. He'll be on tour in September starting 9/15 in Boston and includes shows in Port Washington (Landmark on the Main on 9/24), Philly and more.

RAVEENA / FANA HUES

Raveena just released her new album Asha's Awakening, which features appearances by Vince Staples, Rostam and Asha Puthli, and she'll be touring with Fana Hues after Coachella.

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE

The ska-punk lifers Big D and the Kids Table will hit the road in April and May in support of 2021’s great Do Your Art, their first proper album in eight years.